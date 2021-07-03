'Has a lot of talent and long future': Brad Hogg names Cheteshwar Pujara's replacement for England series

The heat is on Cheteshwar Pujara like never before. While India's Test No.3 is no stranger to debates about his strike rate or 'lack of intent' – he was dropped for a Test in West Indies in 2016 and again in India's last tour to England in 2018 – but this time around, the pressure is perhaps but more as India failed to beat New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

Brad Hogg was the latest to join the debate. The former left-arm spinner while answering a fan query on Twitter, said Prithvi Shaw can be an ideal replacement for Pujara if India are thinking about options for the England series.

"If anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw. Feel he is more suited there than opening. Has a lot of talent and a long future. He is not in the tour group but a wild card choice," Hogg tweeted.

8, 15, 17, 0, 21, 7, 73, 15 – These are Pujara's returns in the last five Tests (latest first). To top it all, his inability to get the scoreboard moving even after occupying the crease for hours not only lets the game drift but also puts pressure on other batsmen.

With there is a doubt on Shubman Gill's fitness, India are mulling an option of opening with Mayank Agarwal and play Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order. In that case, Pujara could be under a lot of pressure to keep his spot for the five-match series if he doesn't perform in the first two games. Hogg suggested Shaw's name, who is currently not with the Indian side in England. Shaw is in fact, with the Shikhar Dhawan-led limited-overs unit in Sri Lanka.

The young opener from Mumbai was dropped from the Test side after his shortcomings were exposed by Mitchell Starc in the first Test in Australia. But since then, the right-hander has scored tons of runs in domestic cricket.

Hogg's suggestion of playing Shaw at No.3, however, is a bit odd. Generally, the No.3 spot is reserved for the team's most solid batsman. Shaw, on the other hand, likes to take the bowlers on and play his shots.