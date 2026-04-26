1,169.6% profit on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A 15-year-old is making franchise market equations look absurd

Rajasthan Royals walked out of Jaipur with a defeat, but not without discovering the scale of the asset they are sitting on. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century vs SRH. (PTI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not save RR from Sunrisers Hyderabad. He did something different. He made the loss look like a market correction around a stock that is still flying. In a game where SRH chased down 229 with nine balls left, the 15-year-old left-hander’s 103 off 37 balls became the innings that added more weight to the financial reading of his season.

Sooryavanshi stock is now RR’s hottest asset Sooryavanshi’s century against the Sunrisers was a violent effort that bent the first innings around him. He reached his century in 36 balls, struck 12 sixes and five fours, and turned RR’s innings into a 228/6 total that should have been enough on most nights. Hyderabad found an even louder answer through their chase, but that did not reduce what Sooryavanshi had done. It only created the strange split that defines his season: Rajasthan lost the match, but their most valuable young asset became even more valuable.

That is where the stock-market lens becomes interesting.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was already outperforming his price before this game. His season balance sheet had him generating ₹6.13 crore in match worth against a rolling cost of ₹55 lakh. That left him with a profit of ₹5.59 crore before the SRH game. After the latest hundred, his total match worth has climbed to ₹7.98 crore, while his rolling cost has moved to ₹62.88 lakh.

Only now does the headline number hit.

If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is treated as a cricket stock, a ₹1 crore investment in him is now returning ₹12.70 crore in generated on-field value. That is a profit of ₹11.70 crore on an investment of ₹1 crore. In percentage terms, that is a 1,169.6% return.

For Rajasthan Royals, this is no longer just a promising teenager doing promising teenager things. This is a low-cost asset producing premium-player returns. In franchise economy terms, that is the dream. Expensive players must keep justifying their price every match. Sooryavanshi is operating from the opposite end. His cost base is tiny, his role is high-impact, and his ceiling is already large enough to shift the value of an entire innings.

The SRH match added ₹1.84 crore to his season match worth on its own. After deducting his rolling match cost of ₹7.86 lakh, the single-game profit comes to ₹1.76 crore.

That means one innings alone returned more than 1.76 times a hypothetical ₹1 crore investment.

The more important part is that this was not an isolated spike. Sooryavanshi has now crossed into the rare zone where his valuation is being driven by output. He has produced multiple high-impact entries on RR’s balance sheet, and this hundred has pushed his season return into the kind of territory usually reserved for elite auction steals.

There is, however, a team-level warning inside the glitter.

RR had a 228-run total and still lost. That matters. Sooryavanshi’s stock rose, but Rajasthan’s match result collapsed. The gap between individual value and team conversion is now the problem they must solve. A player can create a premium asset spike, but the side still has to protect that value through bowling execution, fielding control and match management.

That is what makes this game such a sharp case study. Sooryavanshi did his job so violently that the balance sheet loved him. RR did not finish the job as a team, so the points table punished them.

Still, from a valuation angle, Rajasthan have a monster on their books.

A ₹1 crore investment turning into ₹12.70 crore is not normal cricket accounting. It is breakout-stock territory. It says RR have found a player whose current production is already racing far ahead of his cost, while his age still leaves the growth curve open.

Sooryavanshi is not merely giving Rajasthan value for money. He is making the original price look ridiculous.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves what 797 players to have played IPL couldn’t, enters cricketing folklore with 36-ball ton

How the player worth and season worth are calculated The model begins with the player’s auction price and converts it into a rolling match cost. For Sooryavanshi, the current rolling cost after eight matches is ₹62.88 lakh, or ₹7.86 lakh per match.

Each match then receives a monetary value based on normalised impact. Batting contribution, strike-rate pressure, match situation, role value, manual performance rating and innings influence are converted into match worth. Bowling value is added where relevant, but Sooryavanshi’s current balance sheet is driven by batting.

His total season worth is the sum of all match values.

After Match 36, the total is ₹ 7.98 crore.

Profit or loss is calculated as: Total match worth - total rolling cost

Sooryavanshi’s current equation is: ₹7.98 crore - ₹62.86 lakh = ₹7.35 crore profit

The investment return multiple is: ₹798.11 lakh/ ₹62.86 lakh = 12.696x

That is why a ₹1 crore investment in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stock is now worth ₹12.70 crore, with a profit of ₹11.70 crore.