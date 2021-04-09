'13 years and still haven't delivered': Gambhir expects RCB to 'walk the talk'

Despite possessing some of the biggest names from international cricket, the Royal Challengers Bangalore remain without an IPL trophy in their cabinet. RCB's best performances have come in 2009 and 2016, where the team finished runner-up. Having gone 13 long years without winning an IPL trophy, former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir believes it's time for the franchise to walk the talk as they are set to start a fresh campaign in IPL 2021.

"They’ve always had the firepower. They’ve had players like Kevin Pietersen, they’ve had players like Chris Gayle in their ranks. It’s about walking the talk now. Every year they keep talking about having the firepower, but I think it’s important to deliver. Yes, they’ve got Maxwell now and obviously it’s going to increase their firepower with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers," Gambhir said on Star Sports ahead of the start of the opener between RCB and Mumbai Indians.

Like the former India opener mentioned, the likes of Pietersen, Gayle and many others have represented RCB in the past, but unfortunately, neither cricketer has tasted IPL glory. In fact, RCB have finished with the wooden spoon twice in three years – 2017 and 2019, while enduring a sixth-place finish in 2018. Last year, RCB made it the playoffs but their campaign ended with a defeat in the Eliminator. What baffles Gambhir even more is that despite playing on a ground as small as the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, they haven't been able to cross the line.

"They need to deliver. It’s been 13 long years and they still haven’t delivered. It’s a bit of a surprise. You’ve had guys like Pietersen, Gayle playing at the Chinnaswamy for all these years and still you couldn’t deliver. There has to be something wrong," Gambhir explained.