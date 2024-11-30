Dubai [UAE], : Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Saturday revealed his cricketing idol and said that he tries to play like West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara. 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi reveals his cricketing idol, says "I try to play like..."

Suryavanshi is currently taking part in the 2024 ACC U19 Asia Cup and has been added to India U19's playing eleven against Pakistan U19, taking place on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Suryavanshi said that he is focussing on his game currently and not bothered by what's happening around him.

"I'm currently focused on my game. I'm not bothered by what's happening around me. I want to concentrate on the Asia Cup first and then take it game by game," Suryavanshi told Sony Sports Network ahead of India U19 and Pakistan U19 match.

He added that Brian Lara is his idol and he tries to keep it natural with whatever skills he has.

"Brian Lara is my idol. I try to play like him rest I try to keep it natural with whatever skills I have and I want to work on that," he added.

https://x.com/SonySportsNetwk/status/1862741273129754905

During the IPL mega auction, surprises continued to catch fans off-guard after Suryavanshi became a Royal for ₹1.1 crore.

It was an all-out bidding war for the 13-year-old after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fought hard to land him in their squad. In the end, RR made the winning bid of ₹1.1 crore.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

He also represented Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23.

