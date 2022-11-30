'15 years ago, we wouldn't see that player again': Jadeja on Suryakumar Yadav fielding wearing a beanie in IND vs NZ ODI

A tour that began with a washout in Wellington, ended up being a damp squib in Christchurch as the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. From the very first T20I, rain played spoil sport throughout the series. The impact of rain could be gauged by the fact that only two out of the six games could be completed – the second T20I in Mount Maunganui and the 1st ODI at the Hagley Oval. It was just that kind of a series.

Heavy rain played a huge part in bringing the weather down in New Zealand, to an extent that the temperature spiralled down to a chilly 10 degree with strong, cold winds blowing across the venues. More so in the third ODI in Christchurch as commentators and players were struggling to grapple the freezing weather. Barring a brief period of half an hour, when the sun came out when Indian were batting, once the clouds took over, the temperature dipped radically.

It was so cold that a couple of Indian players in Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar were spotted wearing a beanie while fielding. Indian fielders wearing beanies is not a new sight as in the past, the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya were seen sporting theirs during the tour of Ireland earlier this year. But with Indian cricketers playing most of their cricket in slightly warmer conditions, the beanies coming on was only a matter of time.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja reckons the current crop of players are lucky to have an official Team India beanie. Looking at Suryakumar and Chahar fielding wearing one, Jadeja pointed out that had a similar sight unfolded in Indian cricket a decade ago or so, it would have been the end of the road for that player.

"Luckily for them, they can wear a beanie. Go back 10-15 or 20 years ago, imagine if somebody from the Indian side turned up on the field with a beanie, we would never see that player again. They would say he is disrespecting the cap and things like that. I am glad to see these players wearing it," he told Prime Video during the 3rd ODI when play was interrupted due to rain.

With the abandonment, New Zealand take the ODI series 1-0, continuing their undefeated streak at home. After the match, New Zealand's Tom Latham weighed in on the chilly conditions and reflected on Indian players fielding with a beanie on. "Ah, it wasn't that cold, was it? Certainly not cold for us but very cold for them," the New Zealand wicketkeeper said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

