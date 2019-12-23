15 years of MS Dhoni: Scott Styris reveals his favourite moment with former India captain

cricket

Former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris on Monday revealed his favourite moment spent with former India captain MS Dhoni. The India wicketkeeper on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket. He made his debut in the international cricket on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh but was run out on a duck. For a campaign for TV channel Star Sports, Styris on Sunday tweeted: Still wont forget MSD winning the world cup with a SIX in 2011. Shoudlve been NZ in the final with India! MS Dhoni completes 15 Years in International Cricket. Celebrating #15yearsofMSD all day @starsportsindia today.

On Monday, the 44-year-old went on to talk about his personal favourite moment with Dhoni. The former right-arm bowler revealed that his best moment came when he was part of IPL franchise Chenai Super Kings in 2011. Styris revealed that Dhoni, from day one, maintained that his room is open for chat for all players till 2 am when he sleeps.

“To be fair @StarSportsIndia my favourite MS Dhoni moment is at @ChennaiIPL. From day one... “my hotel room door will never be closed until I go to sleep (2am) come in at any time for a chat! Local or international,” he wrote on Twitter.

Athough Dhoni did not witness a good start to his international career, he went out to amass 17266 runs across all formats for India. He also has 829 dismissals behind the stumps to his credit. Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1983.

Under the leadership of the 38-year-old, India also lifted the one ICC World T20 title and one Champions trophy. India lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs. He has also taken CSK to IPL title wins thrice in his career.