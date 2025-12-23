18 years on, Herschelle Gibbs ‘couldn't believe’ De Villiers’ infamous umpiring howler vs IND: ‘AB said he hit his pads’

Indian cricket has been at the receiving end of some of the most outrageous umpiring howlers, but none comes even close to the one Aleem Dar made during an India vs South Africa match at the Belfast Oval in 2007. Dar, the former ICC elite-level umpire, is regarded as one of the best to officiate the game of cricket. However, the old adage, ‘even the best sometimes falter’, aptly describes the 57-year-old. AB de Villiers was batting on 0 when a thick edge got lost somewhere in Dar’s eyesight. AB de Villiers, left, and Herschelle Gibbs(AFP)

In a rain-truncated 31-overs-per-side contest, South Africa was reduced to 8/2, with Jacques Kallis and opener Morne van Wyk out for a duck each. The incident took place on the first ball of the fifth over, bowled by Zaheer Khan. A young de Villiers, then 23, nicked the ball to Sachin Tendulkar, who, at second slip, completed a sharp catch. The huge sound was caught on the stump mic, and there was a clear diversion in the ball’s trajectory as it went – rather nicked – off the bat. It was one of those dismissals that ideally shouldn’t have even required the umpire to raise the finger. The edge was clear and loud.

Nonetheless, the Indian fielders were in for the shock of their lives as Aleem Dar signalled not out. Tendulkar’s expressions told the story. Sourav Ganguly looked at the umpire in disbelief, as did the rest of the fielders, even as Dar remained unmoved. De Villiers eventually got out for 15, as India wrapped up the series 2-1. However, even today, 18 years later, it is still regarded as one of the most infamous moments of ABD’s career.

Herschelle Gibbs, though, who was standing at the non-striker’s end, recalling that incident, admitted that he could not believe de Villiers’ reprieve. “I was at the other end, couldn’t believe what I was seeing. AB said he hit his pads,” Gibbs replied to an X post that shared the video.

The series in Belfast, for the Future Cup, took place shortly after India’s catastrophe at the 2007 World Cup. After Greg Chappell was sacked, India went to Ireland without a coach, with Rahul Dravid continuing as captain. Tendulkar fetched the Player of the Series award for scoring 200 runs - 99 and 93 in the first two matches – and taking two wickets.