'1992 World Cup main toh England aaya tha': Watch Rizwan's absolute gold reply to 'India vs Pakistan T20 WC final' query

Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:37 PM IST

Pakistan now await the results of the second semi-final, between India and England, but world cricket has already made their choice for the final and want to two biggest rivals of game to battle it out for the trophy.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with Irfan Pathan and Jati Sapru(Hotstar screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan scripted an incredible journey to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. They were down after loss to India and Zimbabwe and then further reduced to 43 for four in the must-win game against South Africa, but Pakistan were not out. They won their last three matches to qualify for the semis, courtesy of Netherlands' shocker against South Africa, and then beat New Zealand to make the final for the first time since 2009 in T20 World Cup. Pakistan now await the results of the second semi-final, between India and England, but world cricket has already made their choice for the final and want to two biggest rivals of game to battle it out for the trophy. And Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan made an absolute gold statement on the query pertaining to India vs Pakistan after the team's semi-final win.

Rizwan played a match-winning knock for Pakistan in the semi-final match, scoring his maiden fifty in the tournament en route to his 43-ball 57. After the match, during his conversation on Star Sports with Jatin Sapru and former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, Rizwan was asked which team Pakistan would want to face in the the final. Th Pakistan opener made an epic reply with 1992 World Cup reference which has bee the talk of the Babar Azam-led side's journey in Australia.

Mushqil sawal ki hai. Waise humare ladko ne kaha tha ki India final main aa raha hai. Aab aaye yah naa aaye...1992 World Cup main toh England aaya tha (It's a difficult question. My teammates are hoping its India. Now they qualify or don't…although in 1992 World Cup it was England who made the finals),” he said as Irfan and Sapru burst into laughter.

Irfan then questioned whom does Pakistan want face. Rizwan replied, “Main yeh samajh ta hu ki duniya main sabse aacha match, Ashes Test series hota hai, but usse bhi barkar India-Pakistan ka match hota hai. Woh match ho jaaye, puri duniya ko maaza aa jaye aur kya chaiye (The best match in the world is the Ashes Test series. But India-Pakistan game is above all that. If that match happens, then entire world will be happy)”

India will face England on Thursday in Adelaide. The T20 World Cup final will be held in Melbourne on Sunday.

