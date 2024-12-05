Menu Explore
1st ODI: India Women win toss, opt to bat against Australia in Brisbane

ANI |
Dec 05, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India won the toss and decided to bat against Tahlia McGrath's Australia in the first ODI match of the series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday.

Brisbane [Australia], : Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India won the toss and decided to bat against Tahlia McGrath's Australia in the first ODI match of the series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday.

India announced its squad for the three ODIs against Australia, with young opener Shafali Verma notably absent. In her place, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was recalled after missing the home series against New Zealand due to her board exams.

Earlier at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur underscored Shafali's importance to the team and expressed confidence in her eventual return to the Indian setup.

"She's someone very important to us, and she has done really well for the country. She's looking forward to getting back in and performing w

ell for India," Harmanpreet said.

With the Women's ODI World Cup set to take place in India next year, Harmanpreet acknowledged the significance of this three-match series as preparation for the marquee event.

"Yeah, it's always a great feeling to play in Australia. We all enjoy playing cricket here, and I'm looking forward to it. We had two days of training, and everyone is feeling good and in great shape," Harmanpreet said.

Australia has historically been a formidable opponent for India in white-ball cricket. India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment earlier this year with a group-stage defeat to Australia.

The Indian women's team is entering the series on a high, following a 2-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand. The White Ferns were outclassed in all aspects of the game, suffering a series of defeats in the subcontinent.

Pacer Titas Sadhu will be making her debut for the Women in Blue in the first 50-over match of the series. Meanwhile, opener Georgia Voll will be playing her maiden game for Australia, according to ESPNcricinfo.

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur , Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh , Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur.

Australia Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Elysse Perry, Beth Mooney , Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath , Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

