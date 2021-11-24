1st Test: 'It's a toss-up but I will go with..' - Ex-India player drops Ishant Sharma in huge playing XI change

Team India will return to action in Test cricket on Thursday when the side takes on New Zealand in the first match of the series in Kanpur. In the absence of first-choice captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side under newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid.

Multiple players have been rested for the series, with the side facing a setback earlier this week as opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the series with a muscle injury. On the eve of the first Test, Rahane confirmed that there will be a debutant featuring for the side (Shreyas Iyer) in the Kanpur Test.

While the batting order writes itself, India's bowling line-up might require some head-scratching with multiple options available. On Wednesday, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer named his lineup and while the batting order was more or less expected, there was one huge change in the bowling lineup.

“I would go with Mayank and Shubman Gill, now that KL is injured. Pujara at no.3 and Rahane at 4. I would go with Shreyas Iyer at no.5,” Jaffer said while naming his team on ESPNCricinfo.

“No.6 would be Wriddhiman Saha, at 7 would be Ravindra Jadeja without a doubt. Ashwin at no.8, I would go with Axar Patel at no.9 due to his recent heroics against England. All three of our spinners can bat, which is a big boost.”

However, for his final spot in the XI, Jaffer chose Umesh Yadav over a 100+ Test veteran Ishant Sharma.

“No. 10 would be Siraj but no.11 would be a toss-up between Ishant and Umesh Yadav. I am going for Umesh because he got pace and a fantastic record in India. It is also going to reverse-swing, so I will go in favour of him.”

Wasim Jaffer's India XI against New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

