‘2007 final ke baad…’: Misbah’s cracking reply to Wasim Akram’s ‘million-dollar question’ surrounding Pakistan batters

Misbah-ul-Haq's reverse lap off Joginder Sharma's delivery that had landed safely into the hands of Sreesanth in the 2007 T20 World Cup is a memory deeply embedded in the memory of most cricket fans of both India and Pakistan. That one very moment had agony and ecstasy written all over - a moment to savour for the young Indian side under MS Dhoni and a moment to forget for Pakistan, especially for Misbah. Fifteen years hence, the veteran Pakistan batter, who had retired form the game as one of the greats of Pakistan cricket, still regrets having played that shot and rather had a cracking response on it when the legendary Wasim Akram asked him a "million-dollar question".

The two cricketers were part of the T20 World Cup panel for A Sports where Akram wanted to know why present Pakistan batters have never shown the courage of playing orthodox shots in T20 cricket like the reverse scoop or the sweep.

With a smile, Misbah replied saying that after the 2007 final against India, Pakistan batters stopped taking risks. He then added that to this date he his asked why did he play that shot. The veteran batter said that fans forgot the number of fours and sixes or runs he scored in the tournament and rather criticised him for the shot, who he admitted he never missed in his life.

Here is how the conversation had unfolded…

Wasim Akram: This is a million-dollar question. How come...okay I understand that you are the most experienced, you know your game and you know your weakness and strength. But in our cricket, I have never seen anyone hit a reverse lap or sweep shot. I know they do hit got cricketing shots, towards mid-on, mid-off, square leg and mid-wicket...

Misbah ul Haq: Mere baad marna chordh diya hain inhone. 2007 final ke baad.

Wasim Akram: Oh...now I remember.

Misbah ul Haq: Logon ne dekha ki isko jeene nehin de rahein hain toh humbhi nehin marenge. Jo 15 chauke maare they woh kisiko yaad nehin. Maine zindagi mein woh shot kabhi miss nehin kiya. Agar mein samne marta, udhr bhi toh fielders the. Agar spinner bowl kar raha he and fine leg circle me khadi hain, main uske upr se maar sakta tha, woh bhi flight bowl ko. Mera execution hi galat thi.

Pakistan had lost that match by just 5 runs as Team India won their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

