Home / Cricket / 25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicide

25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicide

Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

cricket Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

Karan Tiwari (25), a local-level cricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets, allegedly committed suicide here, an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday. Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

An accidental death report was registered at Kurar Police Station and probe was on, he added.

