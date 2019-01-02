2nd January 1978: Sunil Gavaskar scripted history at the Eden Gardens

Sunil Gavaskar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to grace the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ and on this day, 41 years ago, the Little Master scripted history at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gavaskar slammed a majestic 182* against West Indies in the second innings of the third Test as the match ended in a draw . The right-hander had scored 107 in the first innings as well and in doing so, Gavaskar became the first Indian to score a ton in each innings of a Test three times.

Before his heroics against West Indies at home, Gavaskar had cracked tons in both the innings of a Test against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1971 (124 & 220) and against arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi in 1978 (111 & 137).

Legendary India cricketer Vijay Hazare was the first Indian to score a century in each innings and he did so against Australia in Adelaide in 1948 (116 & 145). Australia Warren Bardsley was the first cricketer in the history of the game to achieve this milestone and he did so against England at the Oval in 1909.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are the other two Indians who have achieved this feat once in their respective careers so far while former captain Rahul Dravid managed to do so twice in his illustrious career.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 18:29 IST