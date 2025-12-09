3 puzzles India must solve in India vs South Africa T20Is before they enter 2026 World Cup

India and South Africa walk out in Cuttack tonight with more at stake than a routine five-match T20I series. For Suryakumar Yadav’s side, this is effectively the first dress rehearsal for the next T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav with Abhishek Sharma during a practice session on the eve of the first T20I between India and South Africa.(PTI)

With Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma pencilled at the top, India’s focus shifts to three puzzles: the keeper-batter slot, the no.4-7 engine room, and the attack that will support Jasprit Bumrah.

Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma

The first decision is behind the stumps. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma offer India two contracting templates.

Samson is a more classical batter capable of batting anywhere from 3 to 6, especially dangerous against spin. Jitesh is a specialist finisher for overs 15-20, with the range to ramp, lap, and clear both sides of the wicket from ball one.

Across these five T20Is, India must decide whether the World Cup needs Samson’s flexibility or Jitesh’s edge. That means giving each of them defined roles under pressure, not floating them around in low-risk situations.

The no.4-7 blueprint

If Gill-Abhishek-Suryakumar are treated as locked, the next piece is the 4-7 engine room. The squad points to a core of Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and one of Axar Patel or Washington Sundar.

Tilak, a left-hander with a calm tempo and solid spin game, is the natural no.4. Below him, Hardik and Dube can form a serious six-hitting pair if both are fully fit and bowling. Dube brings match-up value against spin on Indian pitches; Hardik’s overs are what let India consider playing both a batting all-rounder and a spin all-rounder without thinning the attack.

By the end of the series, India should have a default middle order: an order they trust for Tilak, Hardik, Dube and Axar/Washington, plus a Plan B if Hardik’s bowling load drops or a venue demands an extra specialist bowler.

Building the attack around Bumrah

The third puzzle is the bowling structure. Jasprit Bumrah is the one name written in ink; everything else is pencil. Around him, India are trialling Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as specialist quicks, with Hardik and possible Dube as support, plus a spin group of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar and Washington.

By December 19, they will want three answers: who is the second death seamer in a knockout, and how that mix shifts from swing-friendly Dharamsala to a slower Lucknow or a truer Ahmedabad track.

If those pieces fall into place, the scoreline against South Africa will matter less than something harder to measure: India finally knowing their World Cup core.