e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / 35 all-out! USA register record-equalling low in ODIs

35 all-out! USA register record-equalling low in ODIs

Lamichhane finished with career-best figures of 6/16. Sushan Bhari, a slow left-arm orthodox by trade, picked up the other four wickets of the innings.

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kirtipur
Nepal smashed USA (File image)
Nepal smashed USA (File image)(IDI via Getty Images)
         

Young leg-spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane on Tuesday claimed six wickets to help Nepal rip out USA for the equal-lowest score in ODI history. Only Xavier Marshall (16) could reach the double figures as USA were bowled out for 35 in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

Lamichhane finished with career-best figures of 6/16. Sushan Bhari, a slow left-arm orthodox by trade, picked up the other four wickets of the innings.

Nepal also broke the world record for the least balls taken by a team to bowl out the opposition in an ODI as they bundled out USA inside 12 overs.

The USA’s score is level with Zimbabwe’s effort against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2004. The next lowest scores are by Canada (36), Zimbabwe (38) and Sri Lanka (43).

Nepal chased down the target in 32 balls with eight wickets in hand.

The match also entered history books as it was the shortest-ever ODI. The match was completed in just 17.2 overs.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
At CBI vs CBI hearing, Delhi judge’s tongue lashing for probe agency
At CBI vs CBI hearing, Delhi judge’s tongue lashing for probe agency
SC to hear plea from Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention on Friday
SC to hear plea from Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention on Friday
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
New Hyundai i30 image revealed. Is an India launch looming?
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news