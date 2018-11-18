38 out of 40 wickets: Spinners script new world record in Pallekele

After winning the ODI and T20I series, England have now clinched the Test series with a 57-run win against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Pallekele.

England spinners Jack Leach, Moeen Ali, and Adil Rashid combined beautifully as the hosts won a series in Sri Lanka for the first time since 2001.

The pitch on offer at Kandy proved to be just the perfect surface for the spinners as 38 wickets fell to the tweakers from both sides. This tally is the highest as far as wickets taken by spinners in a single Test match is concerned.

This was also only the 3rd time England have won a Test with 0 wickets taken by their seamers:

“Unbelievable, it’s a great feeling. The lads really deserved that, we had to battle hard, it wasn’t an easy wicket to bowl at. Had to bowl consistent line and lengths constantly,” left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who picked up his maiden 5-wicket haul in Test cricket, said after the match.

Leach was given great assistance by Moeen Ali and the duo combined to pick 9 Sri Lankan wickets in the second innings. Moeen got rid of Niroshan Dickwella on the final morning and inflicted a crushing blow to any chances of a Sri Lankan win.

“It was nice to take those two wickets last evening, Dickwella was the big wicket this morning. A good team performance, everyone contributed to the cause. Those last wicket partnerships and runs scored by Sam Curran was vital,” Moeen said after the match.

