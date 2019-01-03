3rd January 2016: When Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow scripted history in Cape Town

On this day, three years ago, England cricketer Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow rewrote the history books while playing against South Africa in the second Test of the series in Cape Town.

England posted a huge total of 629/6d, courtesy of the heroics from Stokes (258) and Bairstow (150*). The match ended in a draw but it will always be remembered for the hard-hitting from both sets of batsmen.

Stokes and Bairstow put together 399 runs for the sixth wicket to set a new world record. They broke the record of New Zealand duo Kane Williamson and BJ Watling, who had put together 365 for the sixth wicket against Sri Lanka in 2015. Moreover, the 399-run stand between Stokes and Bairstow remains the second-highest stand ever for England in the longest format.

Also, Stokes took just 163 deliveries to complete his double century and in doing so, he went past Virender Sehwag’s (168) record to take the second spot in the list of fastest double hundreds. Nathan Astle takes the top spot, having completed his double ton off just 153 deliveries against England in 2001.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:29 IST