Bengaluru [India], : India bowlers clawed back after South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put up a cautious 102-run stand to help the hosts restrict Proteas women's to 215/8 in the third and final match of the ODI series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. 3rd ODI: India bowlers claw back to restrict SA to 215/8 after Brits-Wolvaardt put on 102-run opening stand

The 9th wicket partnership of 37 from 44 between Tumi Sekhukhune and Mieke de Ridder lifted South Africa from a precarious position to post 215/8. After the openers, Brits and Wolvaardt's 102-run opening stand Proteas lost the plot and the batters failed to score big, losing 8 wickets for 76 runs.

Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy bagged two wicket hauls respectively while spin sensation Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar scalped one each.

Opted to bat first, South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits got their team off to a solid start as the duo hammered Indian bowlers, gathering 50 runs in 11 overs.

In the 17th over Wolvaardt, who slammed a stellar unbeaten 135, scored a 45-ball fifty. However Arundhati Reddy cut short Wolvaardt's brilliant stay at the crease as she removed the South Africa captain for 61.

The right-handed batter Marizanne Kapp then came out to bat. Brits fell prey to a terrible mix-up after scoring 38 and South Africa lost both their openers in the space of 8 balls.

Reddy bagged her second scalp of the match as she removed Anneke Bosch for 5. In the 27th over of the game, Shreyanka Patil gave her team a big wicket of Marizanne Kapp.

After 31 overs, India made a roaring back after they were pushed on the back foot by the pair of Wolvaardt and Brits. They picked up 4 wickets for just 18 runs to bring the game back in the balance.

Pooja Vastrakar with her good length ball angling removed Sune Luus for 13 runs. Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma with her crafty spin overpowered South Africa batters with back-to-back deliveries, removing well-set batter Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba for a golden duck.

In the last over, South Africa managed to post 215/8 on the back of Mieke de Ridder's stunning final over's two boundaries, gathering 14 runs after Indian bowlers kept the visitors in a stronghold.

Brief score: South Africa 215/8 vs India.

