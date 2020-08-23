3rd Test: Anderson’s five shadows Azhar Ali’s fighting century as England enforce follow-on

cricket

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:07 IST

James Anderson picked up the 29th five-wicket-haul of his career as England bowled out Pakistan for 273 in the first innings despite a fighting century from captain Azhar Ali. Pakistan were about to begin their second innings but bad light convinced the umpires to call stumps. On Monday, Pakistan, trailing by 310 runs, will resume their innings, giving Anderson the chance to pick up his 600th Test wicket, of which he is behind by just two strikes.

After removing Pakistan’s top three on Saturday, Anderson struck in his second over of the day, dismissing Abid Ali caught at slips. Azhar and Fawad Alam added 44 runs for the fifth wicket but the partnership was broken when by Dom Bess, who had Alam edging to Jos Buttler. From there, Azhar and Mohammad Rizwan staged a commendable fightback for Pakistan, putting on 138 runs for the sixth wicket.

During the partnership, Azhar, whop creamed 21 boundaries in his innings, registered his 17th Test century – third against Pakistan, while Rizwan brought up a fifty of his own. England erred in judgment and lost all their reviews, but it did not hurt them much. Azhar, who went past 6000 Test runs during his knock, continued to fight for Pakistan, putting on vital runs with the lower order. Yasir Shah contributed with 20 before Stuart Broad exposed the England tail.

Azhar batted wisely with the No. 10 and No. 11 batsman Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah. Once Broad dismissed Shaheen Afridi for his second wicket, the chances of Anderson claiming his 600th in this innings were shut. That said, he did have a chance to get claim his five-for, which eventually came but not without some drama. He had three catches dropped off him – in six balls. Off the third ball of his over, Rory Burns dropped Azhar at second slip and two balls later, it was Zak Crawley who grassed Abbas at fourth slip.

In the next over, Broad dropped another sitter at mid-on but recovered to affect a run out of Abbas. Finally, England held on to one as Dom Sibley caught Naseem at fourth slip to end Anderson’s wait. Azhar remained unbeaten on 141.