4 wickets in 6 balls: Bhuvneshwar Kumar lifts SRH mood with sensational final over against GT - Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Sunday saw an exciting contest between the bat and the ball. Shubman Gill, who smashed his maiden IPL ton, helped the hosts take complete control, before Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to SRH's rescue. (Follow: GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023)

Sunrisers Hyderabad team members celebrate the dismissal of Mohammed Shami with their bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvneshwar kicked-off the proceedings by packing Wriddhiman Saha for 0, however, the early blow didn't affect Gujarat much. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan then took charge and added 147 runs for the second wicket before Marco Jansen provided SRH with the much-needed breakthrough in the 15th over.

The breakthrough triggered a collapse as Bhuvneshwar then packed Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya in the next over. However, it was Bhuvneshwar's final over, which inflicted the most damage, as four wickets and two runs came off the final six balls. Bhuvneshwar's efforts helped SRH restrict Gujarat at 188/9, who at one stage were well on course towards imposing a gigantic first inning total on the board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvneshwar started the over by removing Gill and Rashid Khan in consecutive deliveries and then completed a brilliant run-out at the non-striker's end to remove Noor Ahmad from the middle.

The pacer then got rid of Mohammed Shami in the penultimate ball of the over to complete his five-wicket haul. He returned with figures reading 5/30 in four overs.

Watch Bhuvneshwar's final over:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When we were 16 down, we thought if we keep them close to 200 it would be good, but restricting them to 189 was great. Till 19th over, the wicket looked good to me. When it came to the second over, it did not swing much. When I came back for the last 2 overs, I tried to use the dimensions. We were thinking to stop them close to 200.

“Batting unit will be confident to chase this down, especially after chasing more than 200 against Rajasthan. With those big hitters, you have to use those bigger boundaries. You have to back yourself. The moment Shubman got out, we knew they were 10 runs short,” Bhuvneshwar told Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2023, during the mid-innings break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON