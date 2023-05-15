Home / Cricket / GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Gill, Shami, Mohit dominate as Gujarat Titans enter playoffs, Sunrisers knocked out
Live

GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Gill, Shami, Mohit dominate as Gujarat Titans enter playoffs, Sunrisers knocked out

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 11:38 PM IST

GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Follow highlights from Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

GT vs SRH Highlights IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights
GT vs SRH Highlights IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Match 62 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The win helped GT become the first team to qualify for playoffs, knocking out SRH. Chasing a target of 189 runs, SRH were restricted to 154/9 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 64 runs off 44 balls by Heinrich Klaasen. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were in fiery form for GT and scalped four wickets each respectively. Initially, GT reached 188/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a century by Shubman Gill. The GT opener smacked 101 runs off 58 balls, packed with 13 fours and one six. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan also played a key knock of 47 runs off 36 balls. including six fours and a six. For SRH's bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took five wickets.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 15, 2023 11:23 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: NO RUN! GT ENTER PLAYOFFS AND SRH ARE KNOCKED OUT!

    A good delivery by Tewatia and Farooqi misses. No run.

    GT WIN BY 34 RUNS! THEY QUALIFY FOR PLAYOFFS AND SRH ARE KNOCKED OUT!

  • May 15, 2023 11:19 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A length delivery by Mohit, on fourth stump. Bhuvneshwar gets an outside edge to deep point for a catch!

    Bhuvneshwar c Rashid b Mohit 27 (26)

  • May 15, 2023 11:15 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT need 53 runs in 12 balls

    A good delivery by Yash, outside off. Markande top edges his pull shot to square leg for a single.

    SRH: 136/8 (18), Target: 189

    SRH need 53 runs from 12 balls.

  • May 15, 2023 11:12 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! OVER COVER!

    Yash pitches it up, and Bhuvneshwar smacks it over cover off the front foot for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 11:07 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! GONE!

    An overpitched delivery by Shami, Klaasen tries to hammer it over long-off but it goes to the fielder for a catch!

    Klaasen c Miller b Shami 64 (44)

    SRH: 127/8 (16.5), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 11:00 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A quick delivery by Noor, and Bhuvneshwar misses. It hits his thigh pad and races to the fine leg boundary for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 10:56 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: No run, SRH 111/7 (15), Target 189

    Back of a length delivery by Mohit, outside off. Bhuvneshwar defends it to point. No run.

    SRH: 111/7 (15), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 10:53 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, SRH 104/7 (14), Target 189

    A slow legbreak delivery by Rashid and Klaasen cuts it to deep point for a single. HALF-CENTURY FOR KLAASEN!

    SRH: 104/7 (14), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 10:50 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! SRH GET PAST 100!

    A length delivery by Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar hits it in the gap to the right of slip for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 10:48 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, SRH 97/7 (13)

    A full delivery by Noor, outside off. Klaasen drives it to long-off for a single.

    SRH: 97/7 (13), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 10:41 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!

    Noor tosses it full, right in the slot. Klaasen tongs it on one knee for a huge six over midwicket! SHOT!

  • May 15, 2023 10:30 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A good delivery by Mohit and Jansen gets a thick inside half to Hardik at deep mid-off for a catch!

    Jansen c Hardik b Mohit 3 (6)

    SRH: 59/7 (9), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 10:15 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MOHIT STRIKES AGAIN!

    A slow short length delivery by Mohit and Samad tries to pull, but can only get it straight to Mavi at mmidwicket for a catch!

    Samad c Mavi b Mohit 4 (3)

  • May 15, 2023 10:14 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A short delivery by Mohit, and Sanvir can only top edge it to third man for a catch!

    Sanvir c Sudharsan b Mohit 7 (6)

  • May 15, 2023 10:07 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! SHOT!

    A full delivery by Rashid, Klaasen slams it inside-out over extra cover for a six! SHOT!

  • May 15, 2023 10:04 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! SRH 35/4 (5), Target 189

    A short of a length delivery by Shami, Sanvir clobbers it over mid-on for a smashing six!

    SRH: 35/4 (5), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 10:02 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: No run

    Short of a length delivery by Shami and Sanvir hits it to cover. No run.

  • May 15, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! MARKRAM DEPARTS!

    THIRD WICKET FOR SHAMI!

    A length delivery by Shami, on off and middle. Markram gets a leading edge to Shanaka at cover point for a catch!

    Markram c Shanaka b Shami 10 (10)

  • May 15, 2023 09:57 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A full delivery by Yash, and Markram drives it off the front foot, and goes past mid-off for a four!

    SRH: 28/3 (4), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 09:54 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    Back of a length delivery by Yash, and Klaasen hammers it through the covers for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 09:49 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A short of a length delivery by Shami and Tripathi taps it to third man for a catch!

    Tripathi c Tewatia b Shami 1 (2)

  • May 15, 2023 09:46 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A full outswinger by Dayal, and Abhishek gets an outside edge to the wicketkeeper for a catch!

    Abhishek c Saha b Dayal 4 (5)

  • May 15, 2023 09:43 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    In the fifth delivery, Shami sends a length delivery and Anmolpreet lofts it off the top edge to third man for a catch!

    Anmolpreet c Rashid b Shami 5 (4)

    SRH: 6/1 (0.5), Target: 189

  • May 15, 2023 09:40 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: The action resumes!

    Anmolpreet and Abhishek to open SRH's chase and Shami will bowl the first over for GT.

  • May 15, 2023 09:21 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT-OUT-RUN OUT-1-OUT-1! GT 188/9 (20)

    An overpitched deilvery by Bhuveshwar, outside off. Gill hits it to Samad for a catch at extra cover!

    Gill c Samad b Bhuvneshwar 101 (58)

    THen Bhuvneshwar sends a full delivery, wide of off. Rashid outside edges it to Klaasen for a catch!

    Rashid c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0 (1)

    Then Noor misses and tries to get a single via byes, but Klaasen's throw goes to Bhuvneshwar for a run out!

    Noor run out Klaasen/Bhuvneshwar 0 (1)

    Then Shanaka gets a single off a short ball.

    In the fifth ball, Bhuvneshwar sends a leg cutter and Shami gets caught by Jansen! FIVE-WICKET HAUL FOR BHUVNESHWAR!

    Shami c Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 0 (1)

    Bhuvneshwar sends a legcutter to end the innings and Mohit misses, but steals a bye. One run.

    GT: 188/9 (20)

  • May 15, 2023 09:16 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT 186/5 (19)

    A low full toss by Natarajan and Gill hits it to deep midwicket for a single.

    GT: 186/5 (19)

  • May 15, 2023 09:12 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MAIDEN IPL CENTURY FOR GILL!

    A short length delivery by Natarajan and Gill taps it to long-on for a single to get his first IPL ton!

  • May 15, 2023 09:06 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A slow delivery by Farooqi, fill in length and Tewatia miscues it up in the air for a catch!

    Tewatia c Jansen b Farooqi 3 (3)

  • May 15, 2023 09:03 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A poor delivery by Bhuvneshwar, Gill clatters it between short third man and backward point for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 08:58 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! BHUVNESHWAR REMOVES HARDIK!

    A good deilvery by Bhuvneshwar, wide. Hardik tries to cut but can only guide it to backward point for a catch!

    Hardik c Tripathi b Bhuvneshwar 8 (6)

  • May 15, 2023 08:48 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A full delivery by Jansen, wide of off. Sudharsan guides it to backward point for a catch!

    Sudharsan c Natarajan b Jansen 47 (36)

  • May 15, 2023 08:35 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!

    A full delivery by Abhishek, on leg stump. Gill pulls it over deep midwicket for a six!

  • May 15, 2023 08:28 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MISTIMED BUT A FOUR!

    A good delivery by Jansen and Sudharsan mistimes his pull shot, it goes to deep midwicket, where the fielder fumbles and it goes for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 08:24 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A full delivery by Markande, outside off. Sudharsan clobbers it over the offside fielder for a four!

    GT: 103/1 (10)

  • May 15, 2023 08:14 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT 89/1 (8)

    A full delivery by Markande, and Gill guides it to wide of long-on for a single.

    GT: 89/1 (8)

  • May 15, 2023 08:09 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! FIFTY FOR GILL!

    A length delivery by Markande, on off. Gill cuts it to backward point for a four and gets his fifty off 22 balls!

  • May 15, 2023 08:03 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! GT 64/1 (5.5)

    A full length delivery by Natarajan, outside off. Gill slams it straight for a dominating four!

    GT: 64/1 (5.5)

  • May 15, 2023 07:54 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: 4-4-4-4!

    A length delivery by Farooqi, on middle and leg stump. Gill hits it wide of mid-on for a four, followed by a clip in front of square leg for another four!

    Then he receives a full length ball, around off, and he slams it to point past Samad for a four, and then ends the over with a four to deep fine leg!

  • May 15, 2023 07:49 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! GT 32/1 (3)

    A full length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, around off. Sudharsan smacks it to long-on for a four!

    GT: 32/1 (3)

  • May 15, 2023 07:46 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A full length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, on middle. Gill whacks it to long off for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 07:43 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A full length delivery by Jansen, outside off. Sudharsan launches it over covers for a four!

  • May 15, 2023 07:38 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT 5/1 (1)

    A full length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, on middle. Sudharsan clips it to deep fine leg for a single.

    GT: 5/1 (1)

  • May 15, 2023 07:33 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! BIG WICKET IN THE THIRD DELIVERY ITSELF!

    A length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, outside off. Saha edges this outswinging delivery to second slip for a catch!

    Saha c Abhishek b Bhuvneshwar 0 (3)

  • May 15, 2023 07:31 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: The action begins!

    Saha and Gill will open for GT, with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first over for SRH.

  • May 15, 2023 07:19 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs

    GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

  • May 15, 2023 07:08 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: What did the captains have to say?

    After winning the toss, SRH skipper Markram said, "We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities. We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips."

    Meanwhile, GT captain Hardik said, "Yeah, it is a special inititiave to support cancer patients. We have played really good cricket. The standing in the table doesn't matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well. We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back."

  • May 15, 2023 07:03 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss time!

    SRH captain Markram wins toss and opts to field vs GT.

  • May 15, 2023 06:44 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss upcoming!

    Toss is coming up and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

  • May 15, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player strategy

    GT are likely to use Mohit as their Impact Player and swap him with Gill, depending on whether they bat or bowl first. Meanwhile, SRH will rely on Vivrant.

  • May 15, 2023 06:05 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other twice, which was last season and their head-to-head record stands at 1-1.

  • May 15, 2023 05:47 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami

    Rashid is GT's highest wicket-taker and is in pole position in the Purple Cap race with 23 wickets in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Shami, GT's second-highest wicket-taker, is fourth in the Purple Cap race with 19 dismissals in 12 games.

  • May 15, 2023 05:25 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions

    GT are currently on top of the table with 16 points in 12 matches, packed with eight wins and four defeats. They are also a win away from confirming a playoff berth. Meanwhile, SRH are ninth with eight points in 11 games and it is a do-or-die clash for them.

  • May 15, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: David Miller vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    Miller's average vs Bhuvneshwar in all T20s is 85 and his strike rate is 184.79. He has only been dismissed once by the pacer. It will be an interesting battle today!

  • May 15, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Shubman Gill

    Spotlight will be on Shubman. The GT opener averages 7.14 in 10 innings in Ahmedabad with 526 runs. He has also bagged three fifties and a century and a highscore of 126*, with a strike rate of 152.46.

  • May 15, 2023 04:23 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Brian Lara on SRH's batting

    SRH head coach Lara lamented SRH's batting approach this season. He said, "The highest run-scorer, I don't think has crossed 300 runs for the tournament. That is not cutting it for a batting unit. You can piece partnerships together, that's the good thing about this game, it's such a short version of the game you get two or three partnerships. As you saw with Klaasen and Samad, you get some partnerships going there and then you know you can get a total. If it was a 50-over game, we'd be in dire straits, factoring with the way we've been batting."

  • May 15, 2023 04:20 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: GT assistant coach on the playoff race

    Ahead of the match, GT assistant coach Aashish said, "At 16, we are quite safe, because of the way the table is this year. Usually we need about 16 to qualify, but the way the table has gone so far, even the bottom teams, who have been on 10 so far, will be on 14. Maybe the 4th team can be a team with 14 points qualifying through Net run rate, because it's been such a close contest."

  • May 15, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

  • May 15, 2023 04:07 PM IST

    GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL match between GT and SRH. Stay tuned folks for an exciting match!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl gujarat titans sunrisers hyderabad + 1 more

W W W 1 W B1: Bhuvneshwar delivers sensational final over against GT - Watch

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 10:25 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar's efforts helped SRH restrict Gujarat at 188/9, who at one stage were well on course towards imposing a gigantic first inning total on the board.

Sunrisers Hyderabad team members celebrate the dismissal of Mohammed Shami with their bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Shubman Gill smashes maiden IPL ton, becomes 1st player to big milestone for GT

cricket
Published on May 15, 2023 09:10 PM IST

Shubman Gill went past the 500-run mark in IPL 2023 for the first time in his career, and completed 1000 runs for Gujarat Titans, the only ever player to do so.

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey: Why are GT wearing new kits in SRH match?

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 07:39 PM IST

On Monday, GT players were spotted wearing a new kit, contrary too their usual dark blue jersey that they have been wearing since their debut season in 2022.

Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey
ByHT Sports Desk

After years of confusion, ICC finally scraps ‘soft signal’

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 07:17 PM IST

The changes will come into effect on June 1, 2023 with the Lord's Test between England and Ireland, a four-day one-off match.

File Photo of ICC logo(REUTERS)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

'When I heard Dhoni, CSK players are going...': Gavaskar on autograph video

cricket
Published on May 15, 2023 05:49 PM IST

What stood out in that video was a legend of the game, Sunil Gavaskar, asking for autograph from another legend of the sports, Dhoni.

Sunil Gavaskar makes smashing revelation after MS Dhoni autograph video goes viral
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year’

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 05:10 PM IST

“A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni.”

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

RCB’s confidence in young talent pays off as Rawat stars for Du Plessis-led side

cricket
Published on May 15, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Anuj Rawat’s daring shots helped RCB reach a massive total of 171, raising morale of the RCB dugout.

IPL 2023: Anuj Rawat in action for RCB.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

How Varun Chakaravarthy shaped KKR’s win

cricket
Published on May 15, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Not only did he dismiss two in-form batters in Gaikwad and Rahane, he also bowled well in the back-end

Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates a wicket of Chennai Super Kings in a match(KolkataKnightRiders Twitter)
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

'GT facing batting conundrum': Irfan Pathan shows no mercy on Hardik Pandya

cricket
Published on May 15, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Hardik Pandya is the second-highest run-getter for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023.

Pathan opined Pandya and Co. are facing a batting conundrum(AP-PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Is IPL 2023 MS Dhoni's final season? CSK CEO makes heart-stopping remark

cricket
Published on May 15, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Amid the viral video of the heavily trapped knee, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made a heart-stopping remark on Dhoni's future.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni (AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for GT vs SRH

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Gujarat are the table-toppers and have won eight of their 12 matches and can seal qualification to the playoffs with a win against SRH.

Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2023. (AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat enter playoffs, Sunrisers knocked out

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 11:38 PM IST

GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Follow highlights from Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

GT vs SRH Highlights IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Dhoni limping during lap of honour with heavily strapped knee sends shockwaves

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 05:30 PM IST

The post-match sight of MS Dhoni left many fans on social media concerned.

MS Dhoni limping during lap of honour with heavily strapped knee
ByHT Sports Desk

'If Virat, Rohit do not rule themselves...': Shastri's ultimatum to India stars

cricket
Published on May 15, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should make way for youngsters in T20I cricket.

Shastri said that Kohli and Rohit are standing among the greats(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'...they would've been all out for 40': Kohli's epic dig at RR after 112-run win

cricket
Updated on May 15, 2023 02:59 PM IST

The RCB dressing room was jubilant after they thrashed RR by a whopping 112 runs in Jaipur.

The RCB players were jubilant in the dressing room after the big win(RCB Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out