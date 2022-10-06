'56-57 players khila diye, event koi nahi jeeta': Ex-Pakistan captain's big remark over experimentations in Team India

Team India departed for Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup on October 6. The side, led by Rohit Sharma, travelled with a 14-member squad as leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a back injury last week; his replacement will be announced in the next few days. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23, against whom the side also locked horns twice in the previous month's Asia Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While India had defeated Pakistan in the group match of the tournament, the side had faced a close defeat in the Super 4 game and was eventually knocked out of the tournament with another defeat to eventual champions Sri Lanka. India will also be aiming at improving their performance from the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, where the side was knocked out in the group stage.

Also read: 'Always another side to any story': Hetmyer's partner's cryptic post after West Indies star misses out on T20 World Cup

Since the dismal campaign last year, the Indian team management committed to strengthen their back-up options in the shortest format of the game. The side made a host of changes throughout the year, especially in their bowling attack, that provided the selectors with a large pool of players at their disposal when the squad announcement was made last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had a rather interesting take on the situation. As he talked about the injuries plaguing India, the anchor brought up Deepak Hooda's name – Hooda had also been injured and was forced to miss the T20I series against Australia and South Africa, but has travelled for the T20 World Cup with the Indian team.

When the anchor asked if Hooda should have been given more opportunities during the experimental phase, Latif said, “They keep their main players everywhere and they keep changing their players frequently. 56-57 players khila diye unhone poore saal me, event koi bhi nahi bada jeeta. Ye ek issue hai.”

“Australia and England plan a lot better. Then comes Pakistan,” Latif further stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, when the side lifted the Champions Trophy title. Since then, India have reached the knock-out stages of 8 ICC tournaments – including three finals – but failed to lift the title.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON