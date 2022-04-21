'60 not enough. They wanna know why I can't score hundreds like Jos Buttler': David Warner after DC beat PBKS in IPL

David Warner has scored a hat-trick of fifties in IPL 2022 and is currently in red-hot form for the Delhi Capitals but his daughters, who are currently with him in India, don't think '60s are enough'. After smashing a whirlwind 60* off just 30 balls and helping Delhi Capitals chase down the paltry 116-run target set by Punjab Kings in 10.3 overs, Warner said his daughters want to know why the left-hander can't score hundreds like Jos Buttler.

"My kids just want to know why I cannot get a hundred. It's not easy (laughs). 60 is not enough these days. They keep watching Jos (Buttler) score those hundreds and keep asking me why I can't hit the ball out of the park like him. It's great that the little ones around the world keep watching this game," Warner said at the post-match presentation at the Dy Patil Stadium after DC's commanding 9-wicket victory on Wednesday.

Buttler has been the highlight of this season's IPL so far. The Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter has so far amassed 375 runs in just 6 matches at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 156.90. Buttler has already notched up two hundreds in the 15th edition of the IPL.

Warner credited the DC bowlers for bowling PBKS out for 115 and making their job easier.

"I think the bowlers did a fantastic job and made it easier for us. We had to go hard in the powerplay during the chase. It was a different surface compared to the last night, but credit to our bowlers. Was grateful that we were able to get out of our rooms and play tonight," he added.

Warner was in an 83-run opening standoff in just 6.3 overs with the opener Prithvi Shaw. After another spectacular performance with the bat, the Australian opener added that he was 'happy' to open the batting with Prithvi Shaw.

"I was just trying to be positive and am happy to have played with Shaw.. For me it's about sticking to the basics and I tried to put my best footwork forward, hopefully, I ll be able to do going forward," he said.