6 foot 4 inches teenage fast bowler who dismissed KL Rahul, added to England squad for first Test vs India as backup

Teenage fast bowler Eddie Jack, a towering 6-foot-4 seamer from Hampshire, has been invited to train with England’s senior team ahead of the opening Test against India, following a string of impressive performances for the England Lions against India A. Jack was added to the squad as a backup for Josh Tongue, who hobbled off the pitch during the India A vs England Lions match. Eddie Jack

Jack, 19, grabbed headlines after he dismissed India star KL Rahul, who had scored a century in the first innings of the second unofficial Test at Northampton. The match ended in a draw, but Jack’s sharp spells, particularly against India’s top-order, left a lasting impression on selectors and the Lions’ coaching staff — which includes the likes of Andrew Flintoff, Mark Wood, and Graeme Swann.

Jack, who is yet to make his County Championship debut for Hampshire, has played just two first-class matches — both against India A — and also featured for England U-19s earlier this year in South Africa. Despite his limited experience, he has consistently challenged top-tier batters, beating the edges of Nitish Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, and others during the Northampton match.

In the second innings, Jack returned figures of 2 for 71, including the prized scalp of Jurel, India’s Ranchi Test hero from 2022. The teenager’s growing reputation was further cemented last month when he took five wickets in a warm-up match against Zimbabwe, representing a combined counties XI.

England struggle with injuries ahead of first Test against India

Jack’s promotion comes amid an injury crisis in England’s pace department. Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the series opener, Mark Wood is unavailable for the entire summer, and Gus Atkinson is still recovering from a hamstring strain picked up during the recent one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

With just 10 days to go before the first Test at Headingley on June 20, England are looking to bolster their fast-bowling stocks. Though Jack has not yet officially been named in the Test squad, his inclusion in training sessions suggests he may be on standby for a potential debut.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue — both part of the India A fixture — are expected to play key roles. Woakes bowled 32 overs across two innings and claimed five wickets, while Tongue picked up two scalps and is tipped to feature in the XI at Headingley unless he fails to recover from the injury.

The upcoming five-match series will also mark the beginning of a new era for India, now under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India are looking for their first Test series win in England since 2007.