'A class act rising to the occasion': Wasim Jaffer's heart-winning tweet for Joe Root's terrific innings at Lord's

England captain Joe Root on Saturday proved why is he considered one of the modern-day greats. His 180 not-out against India strengthened the English innings, helping his team take a 27-run lead. Root batted for the entire day and single-handedly kept the hosts in a comfortable position in the ongoing India-England Lord's Test.

He resumed batting on 49 on day 3 and soon he got to his 51st half-century, which he later converted into his 22nd Test hundred after a wicket-less first session for India. A few overs later, Root completed 9000 Test runs and became only the second England batsman to reach this feat after former captain Alastair Cook.

Root’s magnificent innings garnered praise from the cricketing fraternity. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is pretty active on social media, took to Twitter and said India’s bowling wasn’t bad, it was the England captain who played well.

“The bowling hasn't been bad. It's just that Root has been better. Just a class act rising to the occasion this series. Well played @root66 #ENGvsIND,” tweeted Wasim Jaffer.

More than the quantum of lead which stands at 27 currently, it is the psychological advantage that England gained after a poor first day which will put them in good stead as their bowlers would go flat out to dismiss the low on confidence Indian middle-order cheaply on the fourth day.

En route his 321-ball knock, Root became the first England captain to hit five hundreds in a season. Unlike India's tour of 2018, Root now has a reduced backfoot trigger movement, and the front foot rather than going across the off-stump moves a shade towards themiddle-stump. This slight tweak gives more chance of playing the drives through the off-side.

