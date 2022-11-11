'A coin has two sides...': Sachin Tendulkar has his say on India's heartbreaking loss in T20 World Cup semi-final

Another ICC event and another lost opportunity for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side on Thursday suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final to incur a heartbreaking exit. Indian attack failed to break the England opening stand of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales as the pair cruised to a record 170-run stand, wrapping up the chase with four overs to spare. After the match, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had his say on the heartbreaking loss.

Unlike their previous campaign, in the UAE last year, India scripted a more dominant run in the group stage and looked more confident with their approach. They won four of their five games to finish atop in Group 2 of Super 12 to qualify for the semis, where they were up against England, who had finished second in Group 1.

However on Thursday, India's top-order failed to click and make the most of the shorter boundaries and only recovered after Hardik Pandya scored a blazing 63-run knock. But the total of 168 was never enough for the kind of opposition they faced, given their batting depth. In response, England openers simply raced away with the game and gave no sniff at any opportunity of India to make a comeback in the match. Hales clobbered an unbeaten 47-ball 86 while Buttler remained unbeaten on 80 off 49 as England won by 10 wickets to reach the final.

“A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own then we should be able to take our team's losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand. #INDvsENG,” Sachin tweeted after India's loss in the semis.

England will now be up against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

