Home / Cricket / 'Arre kya ho gaya bro?': Akhtar's cheeky dig at Irfan for 'grace padosiyon ke bas ki baat nahi' tweet after India loss

'Arre kya ho gaya bro?': Akhtar's cheeky dig at Irfan for 'grace padosiyon ke bas ki baat nahi' tweet after India loss

cricket
Published on Nov 11, 2022 07:06 AM IST

On Thursday, moments after India failed to make the World Cup final, after a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in Adelaide, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar gave a befitting reply to Irfan Pathan for a tweet he posted and the latter responded later.

Shoaib Akhtar; Irfan Pathan
Shoaib Akhtar; Irfan Pathan
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was criticised heavily for a certain tweet he had made on the Pakistan cricket team after they had reached the T20 World Cup final on Wednesday following their win against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On Thursday, moments after India failed to make the World Cup final, after a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in Adelaide, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar gave a befitting reply to Irfan and the latter responded later.

Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai (Neighbours, winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but grace doesn't come naturally to you),” Irfan had tweeted on Friday, after a clinical show from the Pakistan side saw them reach their first T20 World Cup final since 2009 and first at an ICC event in five years. Shaheen Afridi-inspired bowling attack restricted New Zealand to 152 for 4 before the pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam guided the team to a win with their respective half-centuries.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rahul Dravid consoles teary-eyed Rohit Sharma in heartbreaking scenes after India crash out of T20 World Cup

An evening later, as world cricket awaited a blockbuster India-Pakistan final at the MCG, England crashed the party to book their Melbourne tickets. Moments after the win, Akhtar took a cheeky dig at Irfan in responding to his tweet.

Aray kya ho gaya bro? Kisi nay kuch kaha hai toh mujhe bata. Main daantoon ga. Promise (What happened brother? If anyone tells yoy anything, inform me. I will scold them. Promise),” he tweeted.

“Haha. Thodi badatamizi stadium mein or uska reaction. Baaki u know me manage to hum hi karte hai. Lots of love brother,” Irfan responded to Akhtar's tweet.

Talking about the India match, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales denied giving the India attack any sniff at opportunity as they scripted a record 170-run stand to wrap up the chase with four overs to spare.

England will now face Pakistan in the final on Sunday in Melbourne.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shoaib akhtar irfan pathan indian cricket team pakistan cricket team t20 world cup + 3 more
shoaib akhtar irfan pathan indian cricket team pakistan cricket team t20 world cup + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out