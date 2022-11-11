'Arre kya ho gaya bro?': Akhtar's cheeky dig at Irfan for 'grace padosiyon ke bas ki baat nahi' tweet after India loss

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was criticised heavily for a certain tweet he had made on the Pakistan cricket team after they had reached the T20 World Cup final on Wednesday following their win against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On Thursday, moments after India failed to make the World Cup final, after a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in Adelaide, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar gave a befitting reply to Irfan and the latter responded later.

“Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai (Neighbours, winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but grace doesn't come naturally to you),” Irfan had tweeted on Friday, after a clinical show from the Pakistan side saw them reach their first T20 World Cup final since 2009 and first at an ICC event in five years. Shaheen Afridi-inspired bowling attack restricted New Zealand to 152 for 4 before the pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam guided the team to a win with their respective half-centuries.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rahul Dravid consoles teary-eyed Rohit Sharma in heartbreaking scenes after India crash out of T20 World Cup

An evening later, as world cricket awaited a blockbuster India-Pakistan final at the MCG, England crashed the party to book their Melbourne tickets. Moments after the win, Akhtar took a cheeky dig at Irfan in responding to his tweet.

“Aray kya ho gaya bro? Kisi nay kuch kaha hai toh mujhe bata. Main daantoon ga. Promise (What happened brother? If anyone tells yoy anything, inform me. I will scold them. Promise),” he tweeted.

Aray kya ho gaya bro? Kisi nay kuch kaha hai toh mujhe bata. Main daantoon ga. Promise. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

“Haha. Thodi badatamizi stadium mein or uska reaction. Baaki u know me manage to hum hi karte hai. Lots of love brother,” Irfan responded to Akhtar's tweet.

Haha. Thodi badatamizi stadium mein or uska reaction. Baaki u know me manage to hum hi karte hai. Lots of love brother. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2022

Talking about the India match, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales denied giving the India attack any sniff at opportunity as they scripted a record 170-run stand to wrap up the chase with four overs to spare.

England will now face Pakistan in the final on Sunday in Melbourne.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON