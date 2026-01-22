‘A head coach shouldn’t be saying stuff like this’: Fans refuse to buy into Gautam Gambhir’s ‘unlimited authority’ post

The fastest wave of reactions weren’t even about Tharoor. It was what Gambhir might be hinting at. A section of fans read the “unlimited authority” line as a nudge towards the selection process - essentially suggesting that the head coach doesn’t run team decisions like a one-man show. The interpretation gathered pace because it fits how Indian cricket has usually worked; influence is real, but it’s rarely absolute.

Gamhir’s reply didn’t reject the praise. It rewired the conversation. One line about “the dust settling” and a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” was enough to turn a friendly post in a referendum on power, selection, and accountability.

Shashi Tharoor’s note was meant to be a straightforward pat on the back for Gautam Gambhir, a public acknowledgement of how unforgiving the Indian’s coach’s chair can be.

But the louder responses came from people who didn’t want hints - they wanted ownership. One reply cut straight through the “dust” metaphor”: “Dunno when the dust will settle, but facts remain”, before listing results and insisting Gambhir should own his own performances. Another user mocked the phrasing itself, basically arguing India have already taken hits, so how more setting is required.

That is the key split in the replies: some heard context, others heard cover.

Supporters framed it as a fair point about governance. In their view, Gautam Gambhir is being judged as if he controls everything - selection, roles, culture, even the politics of retirements, when the reality is messier. They saw the tweet as a reminder that a coach can be the face of decisions without being the sole author of the team.

Critics, though, read the same line as pre-emptive insulation. One strong reaction called it “absolute nonsense”, arguing it sounded like Gambhir was trying to say he shouldn’t be held responsible because he doesn’t have absolute authority over selection. The timing also got flagged - that this kind of messaging, right before a major tournament run-in, only invites more noise.

Not every reply was a take down, though. The more neutral voices kept it brutally simple: stop taking, start winning. One fan’s message was essentially a mission statement asking Gambhir to win India the T20 World Cup and silence the haters and doubters. Another defence of Gambhir struck a softer tone: that he is committed, has made mistakes, but addresses them quickly.