'A kick in the back that India need': Hayden goes unfiltered on Rohit and co's 0-3 loss to NZ before Australia Tests

Team India will return to action in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar trophy, which begins November 22 with the first Test in Perth. However, India will be under significant pressure as the side heads into the opening match; in addition to the challenging conditions Down Under, Rohit Sharma's men also look to revive their chances for the WTC Final, which took a major hit during the series loss against New Zealand. India's captain Rohit Sharma helds team meeting, during 3rd India V/s New Zealand Test(Hindustan Times)

Matthew Hayden, the former Australia opener, stressed on India's ‘drubbing’ at the hands of New Zealand right before the series against Australia, stating that it was the ‘kick’ India needed. The side faced an unprecedented 0-3 home series defeat to the Kiwis; their first home Test series defeat in 12 years.

“It’s probably the kick up the a*se that India need,” Hayden said.

“Even though India copped a drubbing in that series … and were lightweight in terms of their own performance … the fact that they’ve played long format cricket is an advantage from a preparation point of view,” Hayden said further, as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

India's batting order was all over the place throughout the series against New Zealand, with batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failing to make a mark. Barring Rishabh Pant, the star wicketkeeper-batter, none of India's batters managed to impress, and the side would aim at improving on it when it faces Australia in Perth.

Intra-squad simulation

Team India is currently taking part in a three-day intra-squad match against India A, with first-team stars like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant, among others, batting on the first day. There remains speculation over Rohit's availability for the first Test, with the Indian captain being blessed with a baby boy earlier this week.

Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the notable names who played during the second day of the simulation match. Sunday marks the final day of the practice game before the main squad moves to Optus Stadium in Perth, where it kickstarts training on Tuesday.