'A little more fuel has been added to the fire': Former India opener has his say on Chetan Sharma's Kohli clarification

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's clarification on Virat Kohli's controversial statement on his white-ball captaincy has reignited the clash between the 33-year-old and the administrators and added that he won't be surprised if the latter reciprocates.

Before announcing the ODI squad for the series in South Africa, Chetan reiterated BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's words saying that everyone present at the selection meeting had requested Kohli to reconsider his decision on stepping down as the T20I skipper.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel on the presser that was held on Friday evening, Aakash said "A little more fuel has been added to the fire which was already there because the clarification has come from the BCCI via Chetan Sharma, who is the chairman of selectors."

"Chetan Sharma has issued a clarification that we all had asked Virat not to leave the T20I captaincy, that its timing is not correct; there will be an impact on the World Cup but the captain did not agree. Everyone who was there in the selection committee meeting - selectors, BCCI officials, convenor - all present, requested Virat Kohli to not step down. This is Chetan Sharma's quote, but the captain said he wanted to step down. Captain had said no one had asked him anything, and everyone said it is a very progressive step," he added.

Earlier, prior to the team's departure for the South Africa tour, Kohli had admitted that he had no such communication regarding his removal from white-ball captaincy and that he was asked to relinquish his duty as the leader in the ODI format one and a half hour before the team selection for the Test series.

Aakash feels that with Chetan's statement, shots have been fired and that Kohli might want to clarify that from his end, despite it not being good for Indian cricket.

"There should be no rumours and sources in 2022 although, after Chetan Sharma's statement, the shots might have been fired and maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side as well because till now that is what is happening - one person says something and the other refutes. It's not really nice, but then if it happens, don't be surprised."