'First hundred is always the toughest one': Gavaskar predicts India youngster will score multiple Test centuries

India opening batsman Shubman Gill looked solid while he lasted on Day 2 of the World Test Championship match against New Zealand, after captain Kane Williamson elected to bowl first winning the toss. The right-hander stitched a solid partnership with Rohit Sharma, as both the openers added 62 runs for the first wicket.

Gill had a promising start to his innings, but missed out on a big one, getting dismissed by fast bowler Neil Wagner for 28. However, his innings received a lot of praise from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who lauded his temperament from the commentary box. "He has the temperament to become a great player," Gavaskar in the commentary box during Gill's innings, which comprised three fours.

The India batting legend predicted that Gill will score multiple centuries for India. Gill has scored three half-centuries in his short Test career so far with a best of 91 against Australia in Brisbane earlier this year, with Gavaskar adding that the youngster just needs to clear the hurdle of getting his first Test ton.

"The first hundred is always the toughest one because that journey from scoring a half century to reaching three figures is not that easy," Gavaskar said. "Batsmen tend to feel settled somewhere around 70-80 run mark and start taking the bowlers on and lose their wicket in that way. He just needs to get his first hundred and then a lot more will follow."