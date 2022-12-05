A match to forget: India slapped with hefty fine after crushing loss to Bangladesh in 1st ODI

India's first ODI against Bangladesh would be one that they would want to put behind them quickly but it doesn't seem to be a game that can go away that easily. While India were all out for just 186 runs, their bowlers managed to reduce Bangladesh to 136/9. However, a sensational last wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman led the hosts to a memorable victory.

The International Cricket Council then said on Monday that Rohit Sharma's men have been fined 80 per cent of their match fees due to slow over rate. “India were ruled to be four overs short of their target by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over fallen short,” said the ICC in its statement on Monday.

“Rohit Sharma, the India captain, accepted the offence after on-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge,” it further said.

Put to bat first by Bangladesh, India was bundled out for merely 186 runs in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) was the lone warrior for India as big names like skipper Rohit Sharma (27), Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Virat Kohli (9) failed to create impact.

Except for a 60-run stand between KL and Washington Sundar for the fifth wicket, there was nothing positive for Indian batting, which crumbled due to spells by Shakib al Hasan (5/36) and Ebadot Hossain (4/47).

Chasing 187, Bangladesh too were reduced to 26/2 in 9.1 overs. A 48-run stand between Litton Das, the skipper (41) and Shakib (29) brought Bangladesh back into contention. Indian bowlers put up a great fight to reduce the hosts to 136/9. It was the all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38*), who kept his nerves to guide the hosts to a memorable win, with a wicket and 24 balls to spare. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/32) and Washington Sundar (2/17) bowled a tight line for the Men in Blue. Debutant Kuldeep Sen (two wickets), Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur (one wicket) also performed well, but could not take that final wicket for India.

