A Pakistan touch in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final pitch in Dubai

The pitch for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand will not be a brand new surface. The contest will be played out on the same track as the Group A league fixture between India and Pakistan on February 23. As per Cricbuzz, the pitch is expected to be slow and sluggish, offering a lot of assistance for the spinners. India will take on New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final. (BCCI- X)

The pitch which will be used in the final is the centre wicket. There are a total of 10 pitches at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, managed by Australia curator Matthew Sandery.

Another report in Times of India stated that the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has used a two-week rest policy for every pitch used in the Champions Trophy. All four tracks used in the eight-team tournament were rested for all two weeks before a game was played on them.

Before the Champions Trophy, several ILT20 games were played in Dubai, and hence, there was plenty of wear and tearon the cards. The matches in Dubai are yet to see a score of more than 300. The highest total was witnessed in the semi-final between India and Australia, where the former chased a total of 265.

It needs to be mentioned that the surface for the semi-final was a brand new one.

"If you look at the pitches used in the Champions Trophy, the curators and ground staff ensured they get at least two weeks rest. Even when the ILT20 was on, the pitch used for the India vs Bangladesh game wasn't used for two weeks before match day. Similar approach was followed for the fixtures that were scheduled after that," the Times of India quoted an official as saying.

"The ILT20 was underway, but the ground staff had an eye on the Champions Trophy. Not just the square, the outfield was given a lot of importance, and that is why you have such a lush outfield even after so much cricket," the official added.

What happened in the India versus Pakistan match?

In the Group A fixture between India and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets between them as Pakistan were bowled out for 241 in 49.4 overs.

Virat Kohli then hit an unbeaten 100 to help India chase the total down with six wickets in hand and 45 balls to spare.

The average score in Dubai so far in the competition has been 246, with the highest total coming in the first semi-final between India and Australia.