'A replacement player batted like he's been playing IPL for last decade': Shastri after Rajat Patidar sizzles in RCB win

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was high on praise for Rajat Patidar, whose match-winning century broke Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL Eliminator jinx and sent them through to Qualifier 2 with a 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Wednesday. Patidar scored a whirlwind unbeaten 112 which included 12 fours and seven sixes, powering RCB to 207/6, a total which proved to be enough in the end to guide RCB one step closer to the IPL 2022 final.

What is surprising to see is that Patidar was a replacement player for IPL this season. The 28-yaer-old batter, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit was brought in for Luvnith Sisodia after the wicketkeeper batter was ruled out due to injury. And boy, did Patidar make a mark. Shastri was in awe of the batter's innings, saying that it wouldn't look as if he is only into his second IPL season.

"When you have a special innings, like the one from that young guy Rajat Patidar. A replacement player batted like he's been playing the IPL for the last decade. Stunning shots, brave… not effected by the occasion, not overawed by the opposition or its bowling attack. He was fantastic. He set the game up for RCB," Shastri said on the Byju's Cricket Live Show after the match.

Patidar enjoyed plenty of luck en route to his century. He was dropped thrice during his innings, once just before the ball which took him to his hundred. Manan Vohra put him down at short third man and Deepak Hooda spilled an easy catch at deep midwicket off Ravi Bishnoi. And it's safe to say that Patidar made the most of it.

"From Lucknow's point of view, they didn’t help themselves by dropping those catches. But that’s part and parcel of the game. Patidar would say ‘I will take that. When I am striking it that well, I deserve a little bit of luck. He was simply brilliant," added Shastri

