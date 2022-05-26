Watch: Gautam Gambhir's ecstasy turns into agony within seconds after KL Rahul drops Dinesh Karthik's catch

The Lucknow Super Giants would have only themselves to blame for their 14-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday. Not only was LSG's approach to the chase questionable as they played a total of 43 dot balls, the fact that they put down catches hurt they dearly. Rajat Patidar, the man who knocked the stuffing out of LSG's bowlers with an epic knock of 112 not out off 54 balls, was dropped thrice, while captain KL Rahul himself was the culprit on one occasion.

Rahul also dropped Karthik in 15th over off the bowling of Mohsin Khan. Karthik, who scored an unbeaten 37 off 23 balls was batting on 2 off 6 balls when LSG captain Rahul, running back almost held on to the catch. Karthik tried to go over the infield but managed to slice the ball in the air. Rahul, running across wide of mid-off covered good ground, put in the dive and even got both hands to it. But the ball lobbed out at the last moment, giving Karthik a lifeline.

Rahul, as expected, was animated after putting down the catch, but even more animated was LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, whose premature joy turned into frustration in a split second. Here is how he reacted.

Rahul acknowledged LSG's lapses, pointing out the four drop catches as one of the reasons behind his team's 14-run loss but seemed pleased with the franchise's performance in its debut season.

"I think it's quite obvious - the reasons why we didn't win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps," he said during the post-match presentation ceremony. "We'll take back a lot of positives. It's a new franchise. We've made a lot of mistakes, every team does that. Have to try and come back stronger. It's a young team. They'll learn from their mistakes, go back home and try and be better players."

