'A sleeping person can wake up. Ye toh behosh hain': Ex-Pakistan captain's savage criticism about T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan have been enduring inconsistent performances in the shortest format of the game over the past few weeks. The side faced a defeat in the final of the Asia Cup last month, and then conceded a 3-4 series loss in the T20Is against England at home. In the tri-nation series, Pakistan had also conceded a rather straightforward defeat to New Zealand but eventually reached the final of the tournament.

A common denominator in almost all losses for Pakistan has been an underperforming middle-order. The Pakistan middle-order batters have been fairly inconsistent in the T20Is and many former cricketers have stated that the side's openers – captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – carry huge burden on their shoulders when it comes to run-scoring.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, however, has criticised the PCB for another selection decision; that of Mohammad Haris in the traveling reserves. Haris is selected as a back-up for Mohammad Rizwan, but Butt has stated that the youngster doesn't have enough credentials to be picked in the World Cup squad.

“Your second wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris is in traveling reserves. Fakhar Zama is also in reserves, and he is not in form as well. Dahani is also in reserves. You picked Haris. He played 5-6 matches in National T20… he doesn't even have a score of 15. He dropped three catches in one match,” Butt stated during a chat on Cric Bridge YouTube channel.

When the anchor sarcastically says that the selectors are sleeping, Butt had a savage reply. “A sleeping person can wake up. Ye toh behosh hain (they are unconscious),” said Butt.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of their opener, the side will also take part in two warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan.

