‘A tough match with lot of hard work over last two years’: Taylor reveals the moment from WTC Final he’ll ‘never forget’

New Zealand’s World Test Championship final win against India will go down as one of the iconic moments in the history of cricket. Despite the first four days getting affected due to rain, the Black Caps put up an extraordinary bowling show on the reserve day. The Kiwi pacer quartet bowled out India for 170 and then skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor remained unbeaten to ensure an eight-wicket win over India for their maiden world title.

The Kiwi players have arrived in New Zealand with the prestigious Test Mace and are serving a 14-day quarantine before reuniting with their families. Meanwhile, veteran batsman Ross Taylor spoke about the winning moment and said he would never forget that.

Speaking in a virtual media interaction, he said, “Once the winning runs were hit, walking off with him (Willamson) and the discussions afterwards, it's something that I'll never forget. It was still touch and go when I went out there to bat; to get through that hard period and Kane’s been a fantastic captain and ambassador for the game and our country.”

“And for him to be out there and on that last ball before, he sort of gave me a stare: ‘hurry up and finish it’ so that he doesn't have to. So, it was nice to hit the boundary and celebrate what was a tough match with a lot of hard work over the last two or so years,” he added.

Taylor feels the World Test Championship triumph has ‘probably’ made up for the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup final two years ago.

“I guess at the start of my career, there was a few ups and downs. We played in a few inconsistent sides, but, no, I guess over the last few years, the team has built into a fantastic consistent side and after the heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup, this is definitely the highlight and I think probably makes up for that,” said Taylor.

(With PTI Inputs)