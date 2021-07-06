A voice from within, which says ‘no more’: Prithvi Shaw on Ponting’s remarks about hating practice when out of form

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had once said that opener Prithvi Shaw doesn’t like to bat in the nets when the latter goes through a poor phase. The former Australian captain made the statement before the start of IPL 2021. However, the 21-year-old didn't look like going through a rough patch or struggling anymore after the tournament commenced.

Prithvi amassed 308 runs from 8 matches before the league came to an abrupt halt due to rising Covid cases in its bio-bubble.. His improved performance earned him a place in the Indian squad for the tour of Sri Lanka which begins from July 13. Ahead of the ODI series against the hosts, the right-hand batsman reacted to what Ponting had highlighted about him.

Speaking with The Indian Express before leaving for Sri Lanka, Prithvi said he doesn’t force himself when he is out of form. Rather, starts afresh after a short break.

“It’s the same now [hate to practice when out of form]. Personally, I feel that if I push harder – especially when things are not going right for me – it just doesn’t happen to me,” Prithvi was quoted as saying.

“I’m not the one who tries to show others that I’m working hard. Ek andar se awaaz aati hai, ke bus ab aur nahi. (There is a voice from within, which says ‘no more’). I don’t force myself. I just take a break then and start again next time when I feel I’m feeling much better,” he added.

Prithvi had a phenomenal outing at the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year. He scored a total of 827 runs in the 2021 season and became the first cricketer to score more than 800 runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Speaking about his batting in the 50-over domestic tournament, Prithvi said, “No. Actually, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I felt the hunger for more and more runs, to finish games. I was focused and disciplined. I didn’t waste time anymore on things which I felt were irrelevant.”