'I'm OK with it until & unless the batsman does something weird': Shreyas Iyer reveals how Ashwin agreed to not 'Mankad'

March 25, 2019. This date has a place of its own in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On this day, Ravichandran Ashwin, playing for erstwhile Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the time, became the first bowler to 'Mankad' a batsman in the league when he dismissed Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. Since that day, interestingly, the debate on whether it was the right thing to do or not, just hasn't stopped.

A season later, Ashwin moved to Shreyas Iyer-led and Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals. Before the start of the tournament, Ponting, while speaking to InsideSport, said that he had asked Ashwin not to Mankad.

“Although the Mankad is a very simple playing law in the game. It is one law I am not happy with and I am a part of the rules and law committee with the MCC. What we have to do is to stop batsmen from cheating which they tend to do in the death overs of the game, Ponting had said.

Ever imagined how would the conversation have gone between the two and skipper Iyer? Think no more as the DC captain, while speaking to The Grade Cricketer (TGC) Podcast, revealed how they convinced Ashwin from 'Mankading'.

"That decision was really tough to make. Ricky and I were really adamant on saying that we are not going to do that. Ravichandran Ashwin just had to decide on what we decided. He was like, 'OK, I am going to stick to whatever you guys have decided and I am OK with it until and unless the batsman does something weird," revealed Iyer.

The Delhi Capitals batsman injured his shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in March. He was ruled out of the IPL season and also ended up losing his captaincy to Rishabh Pant. It remains to be seen whether he gets it back as and when is back on the field.

Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the tour beginning on July 13.