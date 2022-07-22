'A wonderful talent but whether he can go ahead of KL Rahul...': Gough a 'massive fan' of 27-year-old India batter

India's ODI series against West Indies starting later tonight is a chance for many youngsters to prove themselves. With most of the big players and seniors rested, the current Indian team, barring captain Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, wears a young and new look. In the absence of top stars, the young and emerging talents would be eager to make it count in the coming three ODIs.

From Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad to Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, the Indian youngsters would want to leave a mark and impress head coach Rahul Dravid with their performance. The series presents an opportunity for Shreyas Iyer in particular to show he belongs at the top. Iyer has blown cold in his recent outings for India, with scores of 36, 40, 14, 4, 0*, 15, 19 and 28 in his last few innings and the 27-year-old would be keen to register a big score, especially

"I am a massive fan of Shreyas Iyer. I have said that before. I think he is a wonderful talent. But whether he can go ahead of KL Rahul might be a different matter," Gough said on Cricket.com.

Gough was all praises for Rahul, who was supposed to be back in action for the India vs West Indies T20Is after sustaining a groin injury in June. However, Rahul's wait for a comeback is not over yet as the star India batter tested positive for Covid-19 and may miss out on the tour. There are reports surfacing that Rahul could captain India in Zimbabwe for an ODI series in August ahead of the Asia Cup.

"King Legend Rahul… I know he has had some surgery. He is a fantastic player, enormous batter, has got a great average in one-day cricket. He is a top performer if you want to go down that route," mentioned Gough.

