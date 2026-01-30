A World Cup unlike any other: How 2007 turned T20 into cricket’s biggest draw

T20s have turned into cricket’s biggest draw, with their pace injecting a new sense of excitement and urgency into the game. However, there was plenty of scepticism when South Africa hosted the first T20 World Cup in 2007. Many wondered if traditional cricket fans would actually embrace such a condensed, high-energy version of the sport. Those doubts were quickly silenced as the format delivered intense action, with constant twists and drama in almost every over, hooking fans globally. Over the years, T20 has grown into the game’s most financially successful format, playing a crucial role in supporting the cricket economy, while franchise leagues continue to drive its worldwide appeal. India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. (AFP Image)

Much of the credit for the format’s acceptance goes to the 2007 World T20, the way it unfolded, and the lasting memories it created, which remain etched in the minds of hardcore cricket fans to date. Here are some of those moments which gave glimpses of what the T20 format brings to the table.

1. No target is safe – Gibbs outpowers Gayle's century in a 206-run chase In the opening match of the tournament, all eyes were on Johannesburg as hosts South Africa took on the West Indies. Batting first, Chris Gayle ruled the show, underlining why the format suited his batting style perfectly with a stunning century. At his destructive best, Gayle sent the ball sailing over the boundary at will, hammering 10 sixes in a breathtaking 57-ball 117. When the Windies posted 205/6, it was widely seen as a daunting total in a 20-over game. However, South Africa had other ideas, proving they were ready to match the format's tempo. Herschelle Gibbs anchored the chase, falling short of a hundred but guiding the Proteas home with an unbeaten 90, well supported by Justin Kemp’s explosive 22-ball 46 in what became an iconic run chase.

2. Anybody can beat anybody here – Zimbabwe beat the mighty Aussies It came as a major shock when Australia, the dominant force in ICC tournaments at the time, were outplayed by Zimbabwe in the group stage. The result underlined just how unpredictable the T20 format could be. Packed with star names such as Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Andrew Symonds, and Michael Hussey, Australia could only scrape together 138/9, leaving the bowlers with the task of defending a modest total. Years of ODI supremacy meant expectations were high, but Brendon Taylor had other ideas. His composed 60 turned the game on its head as Zimbabwe chased down the target with a ball to spare, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world.

3. India beat Pakistan in bowl-out – MS Dhoni arrives as skipper A young Indian team travelled to South Africa after the disappointment of the 2007 ODI World Cup, where seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly had failed to deliver, and India were eliminated in the group stage. For the first time in the past couple of decades at an ICC event, there was little pressure on the Indian side, which allowed MS Dhoni to quietly do his job. In the high-octane clash against Pakistan, the rivalry truly lived up to expectations, unlike recent one-sided encounters.

In the group stage match at Durban, India batted first and posted 141/9, with Robin Uthappa top-scoring with 50. While the target seemed gettable, every run mattered, and India matched Pakistan stride for stride, restricting them to 141/7. With the tie resolved through a bowl-out, Dhoni displayed tactical brilliance, employing only spinners and positioning himself on his knees behind the stumps to give them a clear view. Pakistan, by contrast, seemed clueless, failing to hit the stumps, while India’s spinners struck every time, creating a moment that remains unforgettable.

4. Yuvraj Singh's 6-sixes – A moment which elevated the format If there was one moment that really ignited the T20 era, it was Yuvraj Singh at Kingsmead in 2007. It started with a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff, a mistake that England immediately regretted. Yuvraj didn’t just get mad; he took it out on the ball. He dismantled Stuart Broad, launching six consecutive sixes into the Durban night and racing to a 12-ball fifty that remains a world record. It wasn't just a must-win game anymore; it was personal. That single over turned the tournament on its head and remains the format’s most iconic highlight.

5. After India’s T20 World Cup triumph, a behemoth named the IPL is born India went into the first T20 World Cup in South Africa with practically zero experience, having played just a single international game in the format before then. It was a massive shock when the BCCI named Dhoni captain. But with no heavy expectations on their shoulders, the young squad played with total freedom. It all led to that wild final against Pakistan, where Sreesanth’s catch to dismiss Misbah – a move Dhoni set up perfectly – secured the title. That win changed cricket forever, putting India at the very heart of the T20 explosion.

India’s impressive performance in the T20 World Cup played a major role in the BCCI’s decision to launch the Indian Premier League, a tournament that would transform cricket globally. On September 13, 2007, the board announced the creation of the IPL. At that time, T20 cricket was still new in India, but the World Cup win had given the format credibility and momentum. Setting up a large-scale franchise league was seen as a bold and risky move, yet Lalit Modi, the BCCI’s vice-president and the league’s first chairman, had the vision and determination to make it a success. The 2007 T20 World Cup had already familiarised fans with the format, paving the way for the IPL to grow into the world’s most powerful and influential cricket league.