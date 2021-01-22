The Indian cricket team scripted a comeback for the ages. After losing the first Test in Adelaide and being bowled out for just 36 runs, Team India bounced back in emphatic fashion. They had lost their first-choice bowling attack as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja all suffered injuries. Virat Kohli was also missing while batmen like Hanuma Vihari and KL Rahul also had to miss out due to injuries.

But India managed to triumph under adversity as several young players rose up to the challenge and took India to victory in the Test series. They even defeated the Aussies at a stadium where the hosts hadn’t lost in 31 years.

It wasn’t just the Indian fans celebrating but everyone in and around the world lauded the spirit shown by the Indian cricket team in Australia. WWE legend and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE, Triple H has also praised the team. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Yash Bhati, Triple H said that he will personally invite the team to come and watch the upcoming Superstar Spectacle, which takes place on January 26th.

“I did follow it but unfortunately did not get to see it in real-time due to to the time difference. India pulling off a WWE-scripted level of comeback and winning is amazing. It’s awesome, so proud of everybody there. I will say this, I know everybody is still celebrating there, I will invite the team personally. Come, watch and be a part of the Superstar Spectacle and continue the celebrations. We would like to celebrate with you. If they want to a part of that, give us a call, will love to make that happen. I am incredibly proud of it, what a comeback, and congratulations,” Triple H (Paul Levesque) said.

Triple H is one of the legends who got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame(Photo: Getty Images)





WWE will air an unprecedented two-hour television special event for India featuring WWE's Indian superstars alongside Superstars and Legends from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Specially produced for Indian audiences, WWE Superstar Spectacle is a big treat for Indians and will air exclusively on Tuesday, January 26 on the Sony Network.