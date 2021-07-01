'You should eliminate the toss': Aakash Chopra has a couple of interesting 'suggestions' for the next WTC final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) with some amendments in the points structure. The second edition of the WTC begins with India taking on England in a five-match Test series, which begins on August 4 in Nottingham. However, the venue of the grand finale, which will be played in 2023, is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, former India opener Aakash Chopra has suggested an idea about hosting the WTC 2 final. He said the team that tops the points table should have the privilege of hosting the summit clash, only if it’s a one-off encounter.

“There are a couple of suggestions. You won’t be able to change anything else because you have already announced that there will be only six series. Also, the home and away series will have the same weightage. But I have a suggestion for the final. The team that tops the WTC points table should host it,” said Chopra in his latest YouTube video.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson reveals why he rested his head on Virat Kohli's shoulder after winning WTC title

“You might have to move the final two-three months here or there because of that but it is fine if you are playing just one match. If you are going to have three, it is great, then you can do it anywhere,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also suggested that if the table toppers are hosting the final game in their country, then the visiting team should be given the right to choose whether to bat or field first, eliminating the coin toss.

ALSO READ | India to play NZ, SL, Aus, Eng & SA in WTC 2, equal points for each Test: Report

“When you are doing this, you should eliminate the toss. You should give the toss to the visitors, they can decide but it should happen where the hosts are. When you do it in the host nation, there will be huge crowds which you are always worried about. So, you will not have to think too much about that,” Chopra concluded.