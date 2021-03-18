'He was hard done by, like Rahul, he's another main player': Aakash Chopra not happy as India drop Yuzvendra Chahal

India’s decision to drop seasoned leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pick young Rahul Chahal in the XI for the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad did not go down well with former India opener Aakash Chopra. The former batsman said he would have picked Chahal in the side, ‘come what may’ as like KL Rahul, he is one of India’s main players in T20s.

Chahal has not been at his best in this England series. With figures of 1/44, 1/34 and 1/41, Chahal has been one of India’s most expensive bowlers in the series so far. Chopra, however, felt Chahal was ‘hard done by.’

“And Yuzi Chahal… I feel was slightly hard done by. I would have played him today come what may. Yes, he was expensive in the last few games, I’d have still played him,” Chopra said on Star Sports.

Chahal was replaced by Rahul Chahar, who is playing in his 2nd T20I for India. Chopra said that like India stuck with opener KL Rahul despite his low returns in the series, Virat Kohli and Co. should have also given a longer rope to Chahal.

“Like KL Rahul, Chahal is also your primary player when you look at the preparations, you want to focus, rather invest on a lot of players. If KL Rahul is one of them the batting department, in the bowling department Chahal is your guy,” said Chopra.

There was another important change that India made, which Virat Kohli said was forced one. Left-hander Ishan Kishan who hurt himself while fielding in the previous match was replaced Suryakumar Yadav.

Chopra expressed his concerns about the batting position of Surykaumar and said Shreyas Iyer has to bat higher.

“This was the opportunity, a tailor-made opportunity to take the tough call, drop a batsman and play an extra bowler, that I would have done. And now coming to Suryakumar Yadav… Where would you bat him? Shreyas Iyer was your best batsman in the first game when he was batting at 4 or 5 but now he has been pushed down to sis. If Suryakumar comes in, you bat him at six/seven or put him at four?” he said.

England captain Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, won another important toss and opted to field first.

England are fielding an unchanged side that beat India by eight wickets in the previous T20I at the same venue.

India XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England XI: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood