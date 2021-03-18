‘Nobody questioned Bumrah, they knew that he is a match-winner’: Amir cites example on getting backed by team management
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has been pointing out the lack of support from Pakistan team management ever since he said goodbye to international cricket. The 28-year-old bowler, who retired in December 2020, has now come up with the example of Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah to explain his point.
In a conversation with Cricket Pakistan, the former speedster said that the Indian pacer received backing from the team management despite a few hiccups in his career.
“I think it is not the right mindset to look at the performance of only four or five matches. If you remember, [Jasprit] Bumrah had only one wicket in 16 matches when he was playing the Australia series but nobody questioned him because they knew that he is a match-winning bowler. That was the time they [Indian team management] should have supported him and they did that,” said Amir.
“You are given the job to help the player when he is not performing and not just discard him from the side. If it’s like this, then we should give you an entire team made up of players like Cristiano Ronaldo so that you can sit back and relax and do nothing,” he added.
Amir further spoke about his decision to retire at an early age. He said that he accessed the situation before taking the step.
“I carefully looked at all my options and assessed the situation before taking the decision about retirement. I’m enjoying cricket and spending time with my family and currently have no plans about taking back my retirement,” he said.
“If it was only about my performance, I would have never taken the decision about retirement. But their [team management] statements about me regarding my retirement from Test cricket really hurt me. I have no personal issue with them as they are my elders and legends of the game,” he added.
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
- Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now suggested another pair for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. Chopra said India should open with Kishan and bring Rahul down to No.4. He also gave Dhoni's example when he had decided to bat Virat Kohli at No.4.
- Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
- The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0, and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
- With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
- India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
