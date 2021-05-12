Aakash Chopra picks India’s probable squad for SL tour: Shikhar Dhawan as captain, Kuldeep Yadav misses out

The Indian cricket team will be travelling to Sri Lanka for a six-match limited-overs series in July. As most of the regular players will be in England for the Tests series against the hosts, the squad is expected to be comprised of youngsters who will be trying to make the most of this opportunity at the international level.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred 17-member squad and named opener Shikhar Dhawan as the leader of the pack. He picked Prithvi Shaw as the second opener and also included batsman Shreyas Iyer in the squad.

“Shikhar Dhawan the captain because we have seen in the last two years that he is upgrading his software and batting with great responsibility. Along with him, I am picking Prithvi Shaw. The form we have seen from him, I feel he should be the front-runner in this race,” said Chopra in his latest YouTube video.

“After that Shreyas Iyer if he is available. There is a talk of him playing county cricket but it would be better if you keep him for the six encounters here. Then Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, although Mumbai Indians dropped him halfway through,” he added.

Chopra also named the Pandya brothers to handle the lower middle-order responsibilities and named Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain of the team.

“Hardik Pandya will be my vice-captain. And then Krunal Pandya. He played the last ODI series against England and performed well also," Chopra said.

Chopra picked Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Navdeep Saini as the frontline pacers. He named Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy to share the spin responsibilities.

“After that Yuzi Chahal. Deepak Chahar whose performances have been outstanding with the white-ball. He should be given a chance in ODIs as well. If Bhuvi and he bowl together, our powerplay problem of not taking wickets can also be sorted out.

“Navdeep Saini has also been kept in cold storage. Neither India is playing him nor RCB. But I will keep him in my team because he was part of the team when India went to Australia and played a Test match also,” Chopra said.

“There is a question mark about T Natarajan's injury. But if he is fit, he will go of course. Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are the two extra spinners I have kept. I have also given place to Prasidh Krishna in my team,” he further added.

The former cricketer also named Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda as the reserve batsmen for the tour.

“Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda, I will keep both these players. Sanju Samson has been playing good cricket, scored a century this year as well. Deepak Hooda has shown that he can be an explosive batsman at No.6 or No.7 and he can bowl a bit of off-spin,” Chopra signed off.

Aakash Chopra’s Indian squad for the SL tour: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Prasidh Krishna.