Home / Cricket / 'Aap khel le phir': Watch furious Ramiz Raja snaps at journalist for quoting Babar Azam amid Rawalpindi pitch row

'Aap khel le phir': Watch furious Ramiz Raja snaps at journalist for quoting Babar Azam amid Rawalpindi pitch row

cricket
Published on Dec 04, 2022 07:11 AM IST

PCB chief Ramiz Raja was asked about the pitch and the criticism over it, but he snapped at the journalist who quoted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in one of his queries.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam; PCB chief Ramiz Raja
Pakistan captain Babar Azam; PCB chief Ramiz Raja
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has once again come under criticism owing to the unresponsive Rawalpindi pitch where the first Test between Pakistan and England are being played. After England scored a monumental 657 runs with a record 506 runs on Day 1, laced with four centuries, Pakistan had two centurions of their own. PCB chief Ramiz Raja was asked about the pitch and the criticism over it, but he snapped at the journalist who quoted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in one of his queries.

Ramiz was present on Day 2 in Rawalpindi where he was asked about the criticism pertaining to the pitch. One of the journalist asked, “In such cases what type of pitches we we have had because Babar had said that we have a golden chance here?”

The journalist reminded Ramiz of Babar's pre-match quote on Pakistan's chances to reach the World Test Championship final. “We are excited about that prospect of playing the WTC final. This is an important series for that. We have a golden chance to achieve that if we win four of the five Tests to come [three against England followed by two against New Zealand],” he had said. "We got around a week to prepare for the series, so that was great and has given us some edge and momentum. The best thing was that first-class matches were on so some of the players were already playing red-ball cricket."

ALSO READ: ‘Pakistan not pleading to host Asia Cup. If India…': Ramiz Raja's fresh threat to BCCI with 'common sense' remark

Ramiz fumed at the reporter saying, “Phir wohi baat kar rahe hain, aap khel le phir (Again you are saying the same thing…you go and play then.”

Talking about the Rawalpindi pitch, Ramiz told BBC Test Match Special on Friday, "I have really not cracked the code regarding a Test match pitch, unfortunately. Absolutely (disappointed with this pitch). The reason why I'm stressing on drop-in pitches in Pakistan is because you'll go to Multan and Karachi, and you'll get a similar flavor. We don't get bounce, it's to do with clay, how we prepare a pitch - I don't know what's happening."

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ramiz raja pakistan cricket team babar azam england cricket team + 2 more
ramiz raja pakistan cricket team babar azam england cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out