'Aapke saath rehke ye seekh gaya hu...': Arshdeep Singh's brilliant reply to Yuzvendra Chahal on last over vs Bangladesh

India's win over Bangladesh helped them take another step towards the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The match was a rather dramatic one with Bangladesh's sensational start to the chase making it look like they might just be able to knock down the target of 185. However, India seized control after a rain break and in the end, Bangladesh fell five runs short with Arshdeep Singh bowling the last over.

Arshdeep had sent in multiple yorkers in the over, with the one delivery in which he pulled his length back sailing for a six. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal asked Arshdeep how he handled pressure on his ‘Chahal TV’ series on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official website and Arshdeep had a rather cheeky answer to give. "Pressure to paaji aapke saath rehke ye seekh gaya hu ki pressure nai lena (Staying with you I have learnt that one shouldn't take too much pressure)," Arshdeep started saying. Chahal quickly interruped him and told him to speak about his bowling.

“I just had to back my yorker. In the beginning I thought that he might try playing the scoop and that is why I bowled the bouncer but that turned out to be a bad idea. After that I was just backing the yorker,” he said.

Arshdeep had earlier taken the important wickets of Afif Hossain and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in the 12th over. “I was just thinking that I will give my best whenever I get to bowl. There were big boundaries in front so I will use them. They played two shots there but because it was the longer boundary, they were caught out there. Whenever we get a wicket, it breaks the flow of runs. So that helped a lot,” he said.

