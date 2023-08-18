AB de Villers puts colossal 'Virat Kohli' condition on India's 2023 World Cup fate: 'I have tried to calm him down...'

Virat Kohli's on-field demeanor reflected unwavering intensity, a trait that came out most prominently during his captaincy tenure. Even now, when he is not in the leadership role anymore, Kohli remains a towering and influential figure, casting a commanding presence. His aura has often been the catalyst behind getting the best from his teammates, both in the Indian national team and his franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of an ODI match against West Indies(PTI)

Yet, with this passion came a dimension that occasionally drew critique. Kohli's on-field approach, characterized by exuberant celebrations and intense displays of emotion, did not always escape controversy. And former South African captain AB de Villiers, a long-time teammate of Kohli's at RCB, revealed a candid insight, stating that he had gently advised his teammate to keep a check on his emotions on occasions.

On his official YouTube channel, de Villiers talked in detail about Kohli's intensity. “He’s an incredible character, very intense on the cricket field. Throughout my whole IPL career, I have tried to calm him down. You can ask him; he’ll vouch for me. I’ve always tried to tell him, ‘Virat relax. It’s okay, everything is fine,’" de Villiers said.

"He so badly wants RCB to win, he would want to control every player on the field and make sure everyone is in the right place all the time, with every ball. You could see him get emotional on the field, which I absolutely love. He means good, he wants to win,” the former RCB star added.

The former South African batter also stated that Virat Kohli holds the key to India's success in the upcoming ODI World Cup, and that India star need to play responsibly – as a senior – in the team.

“Sometimes he needs to calm down and he’s been doing that of late. I have seen him really relaxed in taking on more of a senior role in the team and sort of doing the whole meditation kind of role. If Virat does that a bit more, India might have a very good chance in this World Cup to bring that trophy home,” the 39-year-old elaborated.

Team India will make its ODI return in the Asia Cup 2023, locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening clash on September 2. All of India's matches are scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka during the tournament.

