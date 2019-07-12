Ab de Villiers breaks silence, says ‘he did not try to force his way into South Africa’s World Cup squad’

South Africa endured a dismal 2019 World Cup as they crashed out of the tournament without qualifying for the semi-finals. They lost their first 4 matches of the showpiece event as question marks were raised on the preparedness of the Proteas squad. However, there was a big controversy after their loss to India on June 5. There was a report in media that star batsman AB de Villiers had offered to come out from retirement before the squad was to be announced.

It was reported that the proposal was put infront of captain Faf du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson by de Villiers. After some discussion, the team management decided to keep the squad that had played in the absence of de Villiers. The report led to a massive uproar in the cricketing circles as fans even started speculating that this announcement had distracted the South African team during the World Cup.

Now, de Villiers has come out on Friday and given a clarification on the whole incident. He has stated that he did not demand to be put into the World Cup rather just suggested that if his services will be required then he is available. Here is de Villiers’ whole statement regarding the incident:-

‘Now the Proteas’ World Cup campaign is over, and the team cannot be distracted, I would like to respond to unjustified criticism of me during the tournament,’ the statement read.

‘I continue to be asked to comment on the disclosure, and distortion, of a private conversation that took place just before the squad was announced and, for the benefit of anyone who may have felt let down, would like to explain what happened.

First, I announced my retirement from international cricket in May 2018 because I wanted to reduce my workload and spend more time with my wife and young sons. Some have insisted I was motivated purely by money. They are wrong. In truth, I have turned down many lucrative offers to play around the world, and have cut the time spent away from home each year from eight months to just over three months.’

De Villiers stated that he never offered to come out of retirement but was asked by the management if door was open for him to take part in the 2019 World Cup. De Villiers admitted that he regrets saying yes to that query.

‘Second, on the day of my announcement, I was privately asked whether ‘the door was still open’ for me to play in the World Cup. I was asked. I did not offer. I quickly replied ‘Yes’. With hindsight, maybe I should have just said no, but my natural instinct has always been to find a way to oblige whenever possible.

During the weeks and months that followed, there was no formal contact between Cricket South Africa or the Proteas and me. I didn’t call them, and they didn’t call me. I had made my decision and the Proteas moved on, enjoying success under the expert guidance of coach Ottis Gibson and the outstanding captaincy of Faf du Plessis. Faf and I have been friends since we were at school together and, two days before the World Cup squad was announced, I contacted him for a chat.’

De Villiers went on to state that he did not demand his inclusion in the squad and there was no expectation from him to play in the World Cup.

‘I had been in decent form during the Indian Premier League and casually repeated what I had said when asked a year earlier, that I was available if required... but only if required. I made absolutely no demands at all.

I certainly did not try to force my way into the World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament, and did not expect to be included. There was no burning issue from my side, and no sense of injustice.

Then, out of the blue, on the evening after the Proteas lost to India, suffering a third successive World Cup defeat, elements of our private conversation were disclosed to the media, and distorted to cast me in the worst possible light.’

The 35-year-old de Villiers then expressed his disappointment in the way people criticised him and even labelled him arrogant and selfish.

‘The story was not leaked by me, or anybody associated with me, or by Faf. Maybe someone wanted to deflect criticism. I don’t know.

As a result, I was unfairly described as arrogant, selfish and indecisive but, with all humility, my conscience is clear. I retired for honest reasons and, when asked if I could be available for the World Cup, agreed to keep the door open.’

In the end, AB clarified that he will continue support South African cricket team despite the sage while maintaining his desire to play in T20 tournaments around world.

‘In the event, understandably, the team moved on. No problem. I am not angry with anybody. Now, at this stage of my life, I would like to continue spending time with my family and to play in selected T20 tournaments in SA and around the world.

I have been massively proud to have played for, and indeed captain, my country on the cricket field. My relationships with the Proteas players remain as strong as ever, and I will always be available to support and assist the next generation.

Lastly, in stating my side of this unpleasant and unnecessary saga, I want to stress my continuing support for the team and the game that has shaped my life and provided me with so many lasting friendships and incredible opportunities.’

South Africa finished the World Cup in 7th place in the points table with 3 wins from 9 matches.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 15:30 IST